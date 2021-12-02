ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wslv7_0dCLtebI00

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.

The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.

The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and entities, including Belarusian state-owned enterprises, government officials, and other persons, who support the regime and facilitate its repression.”

The EU, meanwhile, imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 17 more people, including senior border guard and military officials, government representatives and judges.

The measures also hit air carriers — including state carrier Belavia — and travel groups accused by the EU of helping to bring migrants to Belarus with the aim of helping them cross into the 27-country bloc, chiefly through Poland Lithuania and Latvia.

Britain said it had imposed sanctions “on eight Belarusian individuals responsible for repression and human rights violations.” It also froze the assets of OJSC Belaruskali, one of the world’s largest producers of potash fertilizer, which is a major source of revenue for the Belarus government.

The State Department said that “today’s actions demonstrate our unwavering determination to act in the face of a brutal regime that increasingly represses Belarusians, undermines the peace and security of Europe, and continues to abuse people seeking only to live in freedom.”

At least 8,000 migrants, many of them Iraqis, have entered the EU without authorization this year from Belarus. Lithuania and Poland declared a state of emergency at their borders to stop people crossing. Several people died, trapped in the Poland-Belarus border zone in sub-zero temperatures.

With that in mind, the EU targeted Belavia. “Migrants wishing to cross the Union’s external border have been flying to Minsk on board flights operated by Belavia from a number of Middle Eastern countries, in particular Lebanon, UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Turkey,” the sanctions text said.

Cham Wing Airlines, which operates flights from Syria to Belarus, is also in the EU’s sights. It stands accused of ramping up flights from Damascus to Minsk over the summer and setting up new offices in the Belarus capital to better organize the shuttles.

Also on the list is state tourism company Tsentrkurort, which the EU claims helped at least 51 Iraqis obtain visas to Belarus and organized bus transport for them to the borders.

The Hotel Minsk company and Hotel Planeta, which are linked to the Belarus President Property Management Directorate, are accused of lodging migrants aiming to reach the border.

The EU also took aim at VIP Grub, a passport and visa service based in Istanbul, Turkey. The sanctions list says the company “organizes trips to Belarus with the explicit intention of facilitating migration to the EU. VIP Grub actively advertises migration to the EU.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would not tolerate “the orchestrated and politically motivated instrumentalisation of human beings by the Lukashenko regime.”

“This cynical strategy of exploiting vulnerable people is an abhorrent attempt to deflect attention from the regime’s continued disregard for international law, fundamental freedoms and human rights in Belarus,” Borrell said in a statement.

___

Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Belarus Says It Will Retaliate Against Sanctions, Faces 'Unprecedented Pressure'

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarus said it would retaliate after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities there, and it complained that its economy was facing unprecedented external pressure. The new sanctions aim to pile pressure on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is accused by...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S., allies ratchet up the economic pressure against Belarus

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies, including the European Union, on Thursday imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities in Belarus in a coordinated move to escalate punitive action against President Alexander Lukashenko and his government. The latest round of sanctions aim to significantly...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

NATO chief: Countries should prepare for Russian incursion in Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary-general, has warned that the American-led military alliance should be ready for a worst-case scenario amid rising concerns over Russian preparations for a Ukrainian invasion. The North Atlantic alliance remains alarmed by the massive deployment of the Russian military north of the Ukrainian border and close to...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Eu#The U S State Department#The U S Treasury#Ojsc Belaruskali#The State Department#Belarusians#Iraqis
parabolicarc.com

Russia Threatens to Destroy U.S. GPS Satellite Constellation

Well, this was a rather frightening thing to wake up to this morning. GPS World reports:. The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. On the...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Belarus says Ukrainian military helicopter violated its border

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Belarus on Saturday accused a Ukrainian military helicopter of flouting its border during manoeuvres and flying one kilometre (0.62 miles) into Belarusian territory. The state border service issued a statement and a video of what it said was the Ukrainian helicopter flying across a snowy,...
MILITARY
BBC

Russia Ukraine: Biden warns Russia against Ukraine 'red lines'

Joe Biden has warned that he will not accept "red lines" set by Moscow as fears mount that Russia is planning an imminent invasion of Ukraine. The US president said he will make it "very, very difficult" for Russia to invade its neighbour. Meanwhile, US media has reported that intelligence...
POLITICS
Reuters

Incoming Honduras president signals U-turn on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The government of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes U.S. relations, a high-ranking ally of Castro said on Thursday, signaling a reversal of her pre-election stance. Before Sunday's presidential election, which Castro appears to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Belarus migrant crisis disrupts goods supplies to Russia

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The migrant crisis on the Belarus-Polish border has caused logistics problems for Russian food producers, who are suffering losses and risk having to temporarily stop production if the situation worsens. Poland has closed several border crossings with Belarus for cargo transport as the European Union...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion as Russia increases troops along border

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia's Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine and said new initiatives coming from his administration are intended to deter Russian aggression. The president offered the measured warning to Putin in response to growing...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

363K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy