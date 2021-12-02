ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron confirmed in man who attended NYC anime convention

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gxVp_0dCLtdiZ00

Just a day after the U.S. announced its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus had been detected in California health officials announced Thursday it was found in a man who attended an anime convention in New York City in late November.

The man tested positive after returning home to Minnesota, health officials in that state said. Officials in New York said they were working to trace attendees at the convention, held Nov. 19-21 at the city's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Vaccinations were required for the event.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said there are no confirmed omicron cases among New York residents.

“There is one way to address this — New Yorkers, get vaccinated, get boosted, and get ready,” the Democratic governor said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement that “we should assume” there is community spread of omicron in the city.

The Minnesota man attended Anime NYC 2021 at the Javits Center, the Minnesota Department of Health said. The man, who had been vaccinated, showed mild symptoms Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing Nov. 24. His symptoms have subsided.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday. A vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22 developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” as scientists work to determine how it may compare with the predominant delta variant in terms of transmissibility and severity. Scientists also are studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
CBS Philly

First Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Reported In Philadelphia, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is now present in Philadelphia and New Jersey. Health officials say omicron is more transmissible than the delta variant, which was more transmissible than earlier variants. Philadelphia health officials say the first confirmed case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in the city on Friday. Officials, who are now doing contact tracing, say a male resident in his 30’s from Northwest Philadelphia has tested positive for the omicron variant. The health department is working to get more information regarding the case and is working with the state health department and the U.S....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
13 WHAM

NY Covid State of Emergency now in effect

A State of Emergency for New York State is in effect as of Friday morning. Governor Hochul declared the order ahead of potential Covid spikes this winter, due to the already circulating Delta variant, and now- the Omicron variant. The order will allow the state health department to limit non-essential...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS News

Omicron variant detected in at least 11 U.S. states

As of Saturday morning, health officials have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in 11 states from Hawaii to New York. Doctors warn it is likely already more widespread than reported. In the meantime, the CDC warns the Delta variant is still killing roughly 1,000 people every day. CBS News' Tom Hanson has more, and then emergency room physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, professor at Harvard Medical School and author of "Inside Medicine" at Bulletin.com Dr. Jeremy Faust joins CBSN to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Nyc#Omicron#New York City#Anime Convention#Nyc#New Yorkers#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Omicron COVID Variant Detected In Massachusetts Woman

BOSTON (CBS) — The Omicron coronavirus variant has been found in a Massachusetts woman, the Department of Public Health announced Saturday. The woman, who is in her 20s, is a resident of Middlesex County who traveled out of state. The woman was fully vaccinated and did not require hospitalization. The arrival of Omicron – called a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization – comes as Massachusetts experiences its highest number of coronavirus cases since January. The first U.S. case of Omicron was detected in California on Wednesday, and multiple states have reported cases of the variant since then. President Joe Biden...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Minnesota reports first omicron case in resident who recently visited NYC

The state of Minnesota has reported its first omicron case in a resident who recently visited New York City. The person who has been confirmed to have the virus is a man who was visiting the city’s Javits Center for a two-day conference last month, according to NBC News.“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz said in a statement. “We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

363K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy