ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Less than half of over-50s in some areas have had extra vaccine dose

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USuHi_0dCLtZ8X00

Less than half of people aged 50 and over in some areas of England have yet to receive an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine, including Nottingham, Luton and many parts of London, figures suggest.

The lowest take-up is in the London borough of Tower Hamlets where only 34.6% of over-50s are estimated to have had either a booster or third dose.

By contrast more than three-quarters of over-50s in Stratford-upon-Avon (76.3%) and Hart in Hampshire (75.4%) are likely to have received the jab.

Not everyone in this age group will yet be eligible for an extra dose of vaccine, but the numbers give an indication of how take-up varies across England, following the decision two months ago by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to recommend a booster programme for the over-50s.

The figures were compiled by the PA news agency from NHS England data for vaccinations given up to November 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254Zwv_0dCLtZ8X00

They show that in 18 of 307 local authorities, take-up of extra doses is below 50%, all of which are in London except Nottingham (43.9%), Hastings (45.1%) and Luton (49.0%).

Other London boroughs with low take-up include Newham (38.6%), City of London Hackney (39.0%) and Westminster (41.5%).

After Stratford-upon-Avon and Hart, the areas with the highest take-up are Warwick (74.1%), Hertsmere in Hertfordshire (73.5%) and Horsham in West Sussex (73.5%).

All percentages are based on the latest population estimates for local authorities from the Office for National Statistics which are for mid-2020.

For England as a whole, take-up of extra doses among all over-50s stood at 60.2% on November 28.

The Government has said all eligible adults in England aged 18 and over will be offered a booster dose by the end of January.

The time between a second dose and a booster is being reduced from six months to three.

Separate figures from NHS England show that 30.2% of staff of older adult care homes in England have received a booster, along with 25.5% of staff at independent Care Quality Commission-registered younger adult care homes.

Some 60.1% of NHS trust health care workers are also estimated to have had either a booster or third dose.

Third doses – a different type of extra dose to boosters – are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with weakened immune systems.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Number of Omicron variant cases in Scotland rises to nine

Three new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland bringing the total to nine. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said there are now five cases in the Lanarkshire area and four in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, up from the six across the two areas announced on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Booking to open for accelerated booster jab rollout ‘no later than December 13’

The ramped-up rollout of Covid booster jabs will be in place by December 13, NHS England has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that all adults should become eligible for boosters and that the time between a second dose and booster should be reduced from six months to three months, in a move designed to help protect against the new Omicron variant of Covid.But the booking service for the jabs is yet to be updated.In a letter from the health service released on Friday, it was revealed this would be updated to reflect the reduction of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first people to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. “What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#London Boroughs#Nhs England#Immune Systems#Uk#Immunisation#Newham#Government
BBC

Covid jab clinics held for people with learning disabilities

Two specialist Covid vaccination clinics for people with learning disabilities are to be held in Leicestershire. Local health bosses said the sessions would provide a calm environment, longer appointment times and extra support. They will take place at Loughborough Hospital later and at Leicester's Peepul Centre on 15 December. Pre-booked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Another 75 Omicron variant cases confirmed in England

A further 75 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in England amid signs of a “small amount” of community infection, the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) has said.The latest cases take the total for England to 104 and for the UK as a whole to 134 – including the first confirmed case in Wales.The figures came as a risk assessment by the HSA rated the new Omicron variant as “red” for severity of infection and “amber” for transmissibility between humans.It said the variant, first identified in South Africa, was likely to reduce the protection from both naturally or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Yousaf: 'Act as if new Covid variant already here'

Scotland's health secretary has said people should act as if the new Covid variant Omicron is "already here" after two cases were detected in England. The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed cases in Chelmsford, Essex, and in Nottingham. Humza Yousaf said it was a "stark reminder that we must...
WORLD
BBC

Lowestoft woman, 94, faced two-month wait for booster jab

A 94-year-old woman has told how she was left feeling "very worried" after facing a two-month wait for a Covid booster jab. Ruth Smith, of Oulton Broad, Suffolk, was told the NHS system had no record of her, despite having had two jabs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Omicron: Nine new cases found across England, bringing UK total to 32

Nine new cases of the omicron Covid variant have been detected across England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said, bringing the nation’s total to 22.In addition to 10 instances now also confirmed in Scotland, the UK’s total currently stands at 32, with Wales and Northern Ireland yet to record a single case of the new strain. The nine cases on Wednesday were found in London, the southeast, the northwest, the east Midlands and the east of England, according to UKHSA.Those who tested positive and their contacts are already isolating, the agency added, with investigations underway to establish...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccination clinics to offer boosters to over-50s first

New vaccination clinics across Northern Ireland will offer booster jabs to those aged 50 and over, as well as those over 40 who had their second jab six months ago.The clinics, announced by Health Minister Robin Swann as a major expansion of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, will also offer first and second jabs to all ages.Following concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant, boosters are now being offered to everyone aged 18 and over, with priority given in order of descending age groups and those at risk.No cases of Omicron have yet been identified in Northern Ireland so far,...
WORLD
BBC

East of England study shows theatre freelancers hit by pandemic

The coronavirus lockdowns have had a major impact on theatre freelancers leaving them pessimistic for the future, says the leader of a study. Dr Holly Maples, of the University of Essex. said the "stops and starts" of the the lockdown prevented freelancers from being able to plan ahead. She said...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Covid-19 infections rise in all UK nations – but no link to Omicron

Covid-19 infections have increased in all four UK nations and remain close to record levels, though the latest rise is not linked to the arrival of the Omicron variant, new analysis suggests.Around one in 60 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to November 27, up from one in 65 the previous week, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).One in 60 is the equivalent of about 898,900 people.An estimated 1.2 million people living in private households in the UK (1.9% of the population) were experiencing self-reported long COVID as of 31 October...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Stranded medics return to UK from South Africa

Two healthcare professionals who were left stranded in South Africa due to the Omicron variant have arrived back in the UK. Lisa Freeth was set to depart Johannesburg on Saturday with fellow Briton Dr Helena Edwards when they were informed their flight was only allowing EU citizens to board. Both...
HEALTH
BBC

Suffolk: Nearly three-quarters of over-40s given boosters

Health officials have said nearly three-quarters of eligible people over 40 have had their booster jabs in Suffolk. The county's clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) also said those remaining should be vaccinated by the New Year. A meeting of council and health leaders heard Suffolk is in the top five areas...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

363K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy