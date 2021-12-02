ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is TV's longest-running live-action sitcom

By Joe Hernandez
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
With the debut of its 15th season this week, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia just became the longest-running live-action sitcom in U.S. TV history, FX said. "So, raise that snifter and cheers: To Sunny!" the TV channel said. "Yes, it burns a little, and that's what you want." The...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

