ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns’ chief of staff Brownson named U.S. women’s coach

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NU8uL_0dCLrnl500
1 of 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Callie Brownson will exchange her brown and orange gear this summer for some red, white and blue — and chase another gold medal.

The Cleveland Browns’ chief of staff, and one of a handful of current female assistant coaches in the NFL, will coach the U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team this summer at the world championships in Finland.

It’s a dream job for the 32-year-old Brownson, who won two gold medals while playing on the U.S. team.

“It means a lot to me,” she said Thursday on a Zoom call. “The moments that I had being a player for this national team are so special to me. You can’t say enough about playing the sport that you love while playing internationally and representing your country.”

Her selection by USA football follows her arrest in May for operating a vehicle under the influence. She’s grateful for the support she received from the Browns and others during a difficult time.

“I was definitely scared in the moment that everything that I had worked for was gone,” Brownson told the Akron Beacon-Journal on Wednesday. “But that’s I guess a testament to how much I love this and how much this means to me. It was the thing that I was most scared of losing.

“I made a really, really horrible, dangerous, irresponsible decision that night, and I accept the consequences that come with that. Nobody was more disappointed in my actions that night than myself.”

Brownson is in her second season with the Browns. Coach Kevin Stefanski hired her shortly after he got the job in Cleveland, and he credited her with helping him navigate through a tricky first season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brownson, who will miss a portion of training camp to coach the U.S. team, laughed when asked if she was confident Stefanski could function without her.

“We all learned in 2020 that we have to have contingency plans, and this is a positive reason to have a contingency plan,” she said.

The U.S. team will compete at the International Federation of American Football world championship in Vantaa, Finland, from July 27-Aug. 8. The team will have 45 players and seven assistants, and Brownson said it’s “a priority” to hire women for some of those jobs.

The Americans will compete against seven other teams, all trying to dethrone them as champions.

“The world is coming for the U.S. team,” said Brownson, adding that international teams have closed the gap in the past five years on the U.S. “We’ve won three gold medals and we want a fourth. So do they.”

After playing in the Women’s Football Alliance, Brownson began her coaching career at her high school in Alexandria, Virginia. She worked as a scouting intern with the New York Jets before moving on to Dartmouth.

She later spent one season as a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills before being handpicked by Stefanski, who started out as an administrative assistant in Minnesota.

“USA Football has made a tremendous selection in Callie,” Stefanski said.

Brownson’s responsibilities with the Browns have expanded beyond planning. Last season, she became the first female positional coach in a game when she filled in for tight ends coach Drew Petzing, who didn’t make the trip to Jacksonville after his wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Brownson has also helped with Cleveland’s running backs, and she’s omnipresent on the field during practice while yelling out drill changes.

“I’ve become a significantly better coach and a significantly better person since my time here as a Cleveland Brown,” she said “I’m grateful for how much they’ve taught me, how much they’ve believed in me and how much I’ve grown since I’ve been here as a coach.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Browns return from bye refreshed, refocused for home stretch

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rested and hopefully refocused, the Browns capped their bye week by getting a small boost to their playoff chances in a cluttered, chaotic conference race. Now, it’s time to help themselves. Although Cleveland slipped back into last place in the AFC North without playing on Sunday, losses...
NFL
The Associated Press

Oregon’s Cristobal takes Miami coaching job after Diaz fired

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mario Cristobal is going home again. Cristobal is leaving Oregon and returning to Miami, accepting an offer to become head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player. He let the Ducks know of the decision Monday, his team meeting in Oregon nearly simultaneous with Miami announcing the firing of coach Manny Diaz after three seasons.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Patriots to play Bills minus leading tackler, Kyle Dugger

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The New England Patriots are minus their top tackler, safety Kyle Dugger, for their game at the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Dugger was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Linebacker Jamie Collins returns after missing the past three weeks with an ankle injury, and was activated off injured reserve hours before kickoff in a showdown between the AFC East’s top two teams.
NFL
The Associated Press

Mercury part ways with coach Brondello after finals run

PHOENIX (AP) — Sandy Brondello is out as the Phoenix Mercury’s coach after leading the team to the WNBA Finals in her eighth season. The Mercury announced Monday that the team and Brondello mutually agreed to part ways and her contract, which expired after the 2021 season, will not be renewed.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Jacksonville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Virginia State
The Associated Press

Heisman finalists: Young, Hutchinson, Pickett, Stroud

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud were announced Monday as the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman will be presented Saturday in New York, returning to its usual routine and date after it was forced to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Chargers place Allen on NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Coach Brandon Staley said that Allen’s status “is day to day right now, and hopefully we’ll have some good news on him in the next few days.”. The Chargers (7-5) — who are in possession...
NFL
The Associated Press

Eagles ahead of schedule under rookie coach Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles have already won two more games than last season and are in the middle of the playoff race under rookie coach Nick Sirianni. “I think, obviously, I would like to be in better shape,” Sirianni said Monday, a day after the team improved to 6-7 with a 33-18 win over the New York Jets. “There are some games out there that we feel like we could have got earlier in the year that we didn’t.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Brown#Usa Football#Jets#American Football#Ap#The Cleveland Browns#Usa#The Akron Beacon Journal
The Associated Press

49ers miss opportunity to open cushion in playoff race

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The margin for error for the San Francisco 49ers is extremely thin — especially when they play the Seattle Seahawks. So after a mistake-filled 30-23 loss on Sunday ended with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing back-to-back incomplete passes to Trent Sherfield following a 95-yard drive, the Niners can’t afford many more slipups down the stretch.
NFL
The Associated Press

Banged-up Bengals dealing with Burrow’s finger injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals came into Sunday’s home game riding a wave of momentum and confidence after a pair of dominating wins. By the end of the afternoon, the mistake-prone Bengals were left to contemplate a strange 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati’s star quarterback Joe Burrow walked off nursing a dislocated pinky finger, and numerous other injuries gave coach Zac Taylor more to worry about this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
The Associated Press

Seahawks show some resolve in snapping losing streak

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — In the middle of the locker room after their first win since Halloween, Pete Carroll shouted “We ain’t dead yet, boys!”. Technically, that’s correct. The Seattle Seahawks aren’t dead in the sense of still having a small percentage chance of reaching the postseason, even though it seems highly unlikely.
NFL
The Associated Press

Humphrey out for the season as Ravens reel from close loss

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens came within inches of creating some much-needed breathing room in the AFC North. Instead, they fell short in an agonizing loss to a division rival — and now coach John Harbaugh’s team has yet another major injury concern. Harbaugh announced Monday that...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy