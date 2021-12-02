This Historic Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In California

Photo: Getty Images

You can't think about breakfast without pancakes.

A staple dish for the most important meal of the day, pancakes, or flapjacks, has been putting smiles on both kids' and adults' faces for generations. And what's a stack of pancakes without some butter and syrup to go with it ?

While you can drop by a Denny's or an IHOP to get your fix , some local restaurants know how to make them right, too. That's why Eat This, Not That! pinpointed the best pancakes in each state, including California!

According to the website, you can get the best pancakes in the Golden State at...

Uncle Bill's Pancake House !

"Pancakes plus a view of the water sounds like a great breakfast to us. The banana nut pancakes come as a stack of three and taste just like warm banana bread," writers say.

Taking a closer look at their menu, you have several options for delicious pancakes. These include strawberry, cinnamon apple, blueberry, banana nut, and more. These stacks can also come as buttermilk, buckwheat, or multigrain.

You can find Uncle Bill's at 1305 Highland Ave in Manhattan Beach. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

