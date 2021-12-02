‘Bronze Bar for Valor’ awarded to DC firefighter

BLOOMSBURG — Seven area veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor honoring their service to the country during a ceremony at the Bloomsburg American Legion Post 273. Dane Belles, of Nescopeck, served in the Army from 1969-1972. He served as a diesel and heavy equipment mechanic with the 8th Maintenance Battalion at Kaiserslautern, Germany. His job was to keep the bulldozers, front-end loaders, and trucks ready if needed during the Cold War. Belles eventually became an instructor for diesel mechanics. He left the Army as a sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Jan Davis and quilted by Debi Giordano.
