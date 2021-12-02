‘Bronze Bar for Valor’ awarded to DC firefighter

WORCESTER (CBS) — Massachusetts firefighters were recognized at the 32nd annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony on Tuesday. “These are people who swear on oath, and by swearing that oath, when they are on duty or off, they step up for the people that they serve, they have a chance to put their training to work on their behalf and they do it knowing they can work as hard as they possibly can to try to write the ending to the story they want, but they don’t necessarily know how it’s going to end. And they do it anyway,” said...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO