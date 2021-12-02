ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘Bronze Bar for Valor’ awarded to DC firefighter

By John Aaron
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA D.C. firefighter who came to the aid of an injured colleague — while continuing to fight a blaze — has been given an award for valor. Sgt. Matthew Westerbeck was leading the crew from Southeast’s Engine Company 8 on a call...

wtop.com

