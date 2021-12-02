ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS had most-streamed song on Apple Music in 2021

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
CUPERTINO, Calif. — BTS had a big year in 2021, with their song “Dynamite” blowing up the charts.

“Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2020, and now is coming in at No. 1 on the Top 100 Streamed Songs chart, Billboard reported.

Following Dynamite at the top of Apple Music’s list of most streamed songs are Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (which had had the most-read lyrics), Ariana Grande’s “Positions” and Pop Smoke’s “For the Night”, Variety reported.

ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full charts are below, but first, some stats: Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift. The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third...
MUSIC
Apple Insider

Apple Music sued over track that allegedly samples an original song

Apple has been accused of including a track in Apple Music that infringes on the copyright of an original song. At the same time, the copyright holder alleges that Apple profited from the track by using it in an online advert. Charming Beats says that it owns the copyright on...
MUSIC
Insider

25 of the most iconic record-breaking songs in music history

These songs couldn't be more different, but they have one thing in common: They're record breakers. Mariah Carey is the first person to have No. 1s in four different decades. Taylor Swift's latest No. 1 "All Too Well" is the longest chart-topper ever at 10 minutes, 13 seconds. The very...
MUSIC
Ariana Grande
Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Smoke
107 JAMZ

Here Are the Most-Streamed Hip-Hop Songs on Spotify This Year

As the music chapter for 2021 closes in the next few weeks, Spotify has offered their year-end list of the most-streamed songs for the last 12 months. That list consists of tracks released by several members of the hip-hop community, all of which can be found below. Doja Cat, who...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

BTS Just Scored An Epic Apple Music Record, And ARMYs Aren't Surprised

Big congratulations are in order for BTS! On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Apple Music announced the group’s hit single “Dynamite” was the platform’s most-streamed song of 2021. The septet beat major stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd for the title, and what makes the achievement even more impressive is that “Dynamite” was released over a year ago in August 2020. The fact that the single has stayed on top of the charts for so long just goes to show how much fans loved it. That’s why, when ARMYs heard “Dynamite” was Apple Music’s most-streamed song of 2021, they absolutely lost it on Twitter.
MUSIC
Music Week

Olivia Rodrigo tops Apple Music's biggest songs of the year

Olivia Rodrigo had the two biggest songs of the year on Apple Music in the UK. Based on streaming data for the UK, Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U was No.1 followed by Drivers License at No.2. Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits was at No.3. Olivia Rodrigo has also made an impact...
MUSIC
Soompi

Spotify Reveals BTS Was 3rd Most-Streamed Artist Of 2021

Spotify has released its year-end 2021 Wrapped report, and BTS had an impressive year on the platform!. On December 1 local time, Spotify published its annual Wrapped report, which sums up its global streaming stats for the entire year. According to Spotify, BTS was the third most-streamed artist on the...
MUSIC
theaureview.com

Masked Wolf & The Kid LAROI join BTS & Olivia Rodrigo atop Apple Music & Shazam’s 2021 Global Charts

Today Apple Music unveiled their global charts for 2021 for both their streaming services as well as Shazam, and the news is pretty remarkable for Australian artists. Topping the Shazam charts, as the #1 most Shazamed Song globally in 2021, is Australian hip hop artist Masked Wolf, for his track “Astronaut in the Ocean”. Within Australia, the same title was given to another great Australian artist, The Kid LAROI, for “WITHOUT YOU”. His collab with Justin Bieber, “Stay”, was also Beiber’s most Shazamed song of the year.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

The Kid LAROI’s ‘Stay’ was one of Spotify’s most-streamed songs of 2021

The Kid LAROI was a fully-grown beast on Spotify in 2021, finished the year with one of the most-streamed songs on planet and hi-jacking the ears of Australian users. The Sydney-raised, Los Angeles-based singer and rapper makes a strong showing in Spotify’s annual Wrapped campaign, published today (Dec. 2). The...
MUSIC
cityxtramagazine.com

Lil Nas X's Gay Anthem Montero Was One of 2021's Most Streamed Songs

Lil Nas X is, once again, riding high on his horse!. As we enter December, people are starting to look back at the media they were obsessed with this year, and when it comes to what the world consumes, there’s a whole lot of Montero. Thanks to Spotify, we now know that his sexy, chart-topping banger "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" is the second most-streamed song globally in 2021.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

So, BTS were (naturally) the third most-streamed act in the world in 2021

According to Spotify, K-pop group BTS were the third most-streamed music act in the world in 2021, despite not having released an album. Despite not having released an album this year, K-pop group BTS are the third most-streamed act in the world in 2021. Streaming giant Spotify confirmed the same in their annual Wrapped report.
THEATER & DANCE
charactermedia.com

BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Is Blowing up on Apple Music

K-pop superstars BTS rocketed to the top of Apple Music’s Most Streamed Songs of 2021 with their hit single, “Dynamite.”. Although the single was released on Aug. 21, 2020, “Dynamite” ranked number one on the list of most-streamed songs globally on Apple Music in 2021. The upbeat, disco-inspired song featured all seven members of BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook) and brought the group its first number-one single in the United States, where it stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks. BTS’ latest release, “Butter,” also made the list, in addition to songs from other AAPI artists like Olivia Rodrigo and YOASOBI also featured on the ranking.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

"Drivers License" Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Song of 2021, and, Uh, Everybody Doing OK?

This time last year, many hadn't yet heard of Olivia Rodrigo. That was before she released Sour, landed on every best-dressed list, spoke at the White House, and made full-fledged adults tap back into feelings of teenage heartbreak. And it all began with "Drivers License," an earworm about gaining a license but losing a destination. Released on Jan. 8, the single blindsided the mainstream not long after reaching viral status on TikTok. There was even a Saturday Night Live sketch. It makes sense then that "Drivers License" figures prominently in Spotify's annual year-in-review.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Spotify’s Top 10 Most Streamed Global Artists of 2021 Include Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Drake

For those who use social media, you’ve likely seen your friends posting about their streaming numbers, from the hundreds to the hundreds of thousands. (Well, we certainly have.) That’s because on Wednesday (December 1), the popular music service Spotify released its yearly global streaming numbers for 2021. Everything from the local up-and-comers to the most globally streamed artists, songs, and albums were covered.
MUSIC
WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

