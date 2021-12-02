ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft: Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Enters the Transfer Portal

By Vinnie Calderone
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 2 days ago

Tayvion Robinson enters the transfer portal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p48qn_0dCLqLCe00
2019 four-star recruit Tayvion Robinson enters the transfer portal. Where does he land and can he help his draft stock? Read here for more.

2019 4-star WR Tayvion Robinson has entered the transfer portal. Robinson transfers after snagging 113 receptions for 1,555 yards and 9 TD in three seasons with the Hokies.

Virginia Tech fired head coach Justin Fuente on November 16 after a 43-31 record in six seasons, a possible precursor to this move. They announced the hiring of head coach Brent Pry on Thursday. Pry was the defensive coordinator at Penn State under Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin.

Another big player for some top programs to keep an eye on in the portal, Robinson had a solid season in 2021, starting all 11 games and catching 44 passes for five touchdowns.

The shifty wideout can get over the top of the defense and make a big play. His shiftiness makes him tough to tackle when he gets in the open field. His ability to find holes in the defense and do things out of design is unique, making him a valuable transfer target. Robinson can also return punts which adds to his arsenal of abilities as a playmaker.

Robinson led his team with 21 touchdowns at quarterback as a junior in high school, running back and wide receiver. He started all eleven games as a true freshman once he arrived at Virginia Tech. His experience will be valuable as teams look to replace key pieces of their receiving game.

