ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Taliban will never understand crypto, according to founder of LEARN Afghanistan

By Turner Wright
CoinTelegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePashtana Durrani, the founder of an organization working to make education available to women and girls across Afghanistan as the country remains under Taliban rule, said the Islamic fundamentalist group has poor financial literacy, especially when it comes to crypto. In a Wednesday interview with political commentator Tommy Vietor...

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

AP EXCLUSIVE: Afghan judges in Brazil still fear the Taliban

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A female judge, Muska, was hiding with her family from newly empowered Taliban militants in Afghanistan when an apparent reading mistake 7,000 miles away helped to drastically change her life. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro opened his nation’s doors to potential refugees from the Asian nation during...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

'Missing India factor dents Afghanistan's progress after Taliban takeover'

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 4 (ANI): With Afghanistan facing a severe humanitarian crisis, the Taliban regime is making a big mistake by alienating India, which has for over two decades been assisting the country's progress including humanitarian, civil aviation, telecommunication, transport and education sectors, according to a media report. According to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

France, Europeans Working to Open Joint Mission in Afghanistan - Macron

DOHA (Reuters) - Several European countries are working on opening up a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan that would enable their ambassadors to return to the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Western countries have been grappling with how to engage with the Taliban after they took over...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Vietor
Reuters

Islamic countries to meet on Afghanistan crisis on Dec. 19

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign minister called on Saturday for a fresh effort to stop neighbouring Afghanistan sliding further into crisis as he announced an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) later this month. The meeting of foreign ministers from Islamic countries will be held...
WORLD
AFP

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

The United States warned Saturday that it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities. The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious." "We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said a senior US administration official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The official said Washington was not yet planning to walk away from the indirect talks that it resumed with Tehran last week in Vienna, but hoped Iran would return "with a serious attitude."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Foreign Aid#Cryptocurrency#Islamic#Pod Save The World#Afghans
CBS News

Fearful under Taliban rule, some Afghan families in Kabul anxiously await evacuation to the U.S.

The U.S. and its coalition forces pulled out of Afghanistan in August, after 20 years of war. The Taliban took over shortly after the sudden collapse of the Afghan government. For the Afghans who got out, the next hurdle is to start a new life. Many of those Afghans consider themselves the lucky ones – just getting to Kabul International Airport has been extraordinarily difficult, and now they're taking the next big step in their journey.
POLITICS
AFP

US, West blast Taliban over reported 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

The United States on Saturday led a group of Western nations and allies in condemnation of the Taliban over the "summary killings" of former members of the Afghan security forces reported by rights groups, demanding quick investigations. "We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others," read a statement by the United States, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Japan and others, which was released by the State Department. "We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the Taliban's announced amnesty," the group of nations said, as it called on Afghanistan's new rulers to ensure the amnesty is enforced and "upheld across the country and throughout their ranks." Early this week Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report that it says documents the summary execution or enforced disappearance of 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces, other military personnel, police and intelligence agents "who had surrendered to or were apprehended by Taliban forces" from mid-August through October.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
dallassun.com

Taliban Edict in Afghanistan Bars Marriages Without Women's Consent

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan's Taliban government Friday issued a decree on women's rights, saying women cannot be married off against their will or given away in exchange for peace or to settle feuds. The religious directive comes as the hardline Islamist group, which took over the conflict-torn country in August, faces...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reuters

France evacuates more than 300 people from Afghanistan

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - France has carried out an evacuation mission in Afghanistan, taking 258 Afghans as well as 11 French, some 60 Dutch nationals and an unspecified number of people linked to them out of the country, a French foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Friday. The operation was...
WORLD
AFP

Taliban leader decrees Afghan women's rights must be 'enforced'

The Taliban issued a decree Friday in the name of their supreme leader instructing Afghan ministries "to take serious action" on women's rights, but failed to mention girls' access to schools. "The Islamic Emirate's leadership directs all relevant organisations... to take serious action to enforce Women's Rights," the decree states, quoting elusive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
WORLD
AFP

Afghans in war-scarred village struggle to rebuild homes

In the ruins of an Afghan village destroyed by years of war, a deepening economic crisis has left Javid with little hope of rebuilding his home. For years, the strategically located Arzo, which lies along a main road entering the central city of Ghazni, was a battlefield. Taliban insurgents fought government forces at five military outposts in and around the tiny village, often using civilian houses as staging posts. "There was firing day and night and our house was in the middle," the 31-year-old Javid tells AFP.
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Human Rights Watch: Taliban arrested, executed security forces

The Taliban has executed dozens of members of the former government's security forces after the surrender of Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said. Refuting claims the Taliban made to the international community about leading a more inclusive government, new research by HRW alleges the government executed dozens of members of the Afghan security forces after they surrendered in late summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Pilot who fled Afghanistan as a child now gives hope to Afghan refugees flying to America

Zak Khogyani has seen many incredible and unforgettable sights in his lifetime. From the Antelope Canyon in Northern Arizona to the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, the 53-year-old United Airlines pilot—who is also a talented photographer—has spent a good portion of his life exploring and experiencing the many wonderous spectacles created by Mother Nature. However, the sight that touched his heart the most was one he stumbled upon while volunteering on a nine-hour flight to the US last summer. Gazing at the anxious faces of Afghan children fleeing their homes with their parents, Khogyani realized he was staring back at a younger version of himself.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy