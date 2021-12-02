Heritage Eagle Bend Clubhouse Holiday Craft Show

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation will host its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place, during Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28, from 9:00am-4:00pm. Come get a jump on your holiday shopping. This free event will draw in more than 140 vendors from all over the Southwest, ranging from artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, and jewelers. Stroll through the park and visit artists with their colorful fused glass and mosaics, wind chimes, walking sticks, painted gourds, and teacup bird feeders. Discover an artist's original work in painting, photography, clay, wood, and fiber. Complement your holiday shopping list with western wall art or chimes, handcrafted pens, stuffed toys, pet clothes, accessories, gourmet treats, and so much more. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from local vendors. All vendor spots have been filled.

