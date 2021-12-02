ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Heritage Eagle Bend Clubhouse Holiday Craft Show

By The Villager
villagerpublishing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Holiday Craft Show was held at the Heritage Eagle Bend Clubhouse...

villagerpublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern

SIU hosts annual Holiday Craft Sale

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s 43rd annual Holiday Craft Sale offers a great opportunity to find that perfect gift for someone special or a treat for yourself. The three-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4. The...
CARBONDALE, IL
KSAT 12

Capture cozy Christmas memories with these fun holiday gifts

As it’s the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be a stressful time to find perfect gifts. Keep in mind, it’s the season of giving. If you need some assistance with finding gifts for friends and family members, we’ve got you covered. Don’t forget, Christmas can be...
SHOPPING
parkbugle.org

Holiday & Winter Events in the Neighborhood

There are plenty of opportunities this month to shop local, enjoy holiday entertainment, savor festive treats and appreciate the season with friends and family. Browse all the happenings below. Ongoing Events. Falcon Heights-Lauderdale Lions Club: Tree Sale. Falcon Heights Community Park, 2050 Roselawn Ave. The Lions Club annual Christmas tree...
CELEBRATIONS
tucson.com

Photos: Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation will host its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place, during Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28, from 9:00am-4:00pm. Come get a jump on your holiday shopping. This free event will draw in more than 140 vendors from all over the Southwest, ranging from artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, and jewelers. Stroll through the park and visit artists with their colorful fused glass and mosaics, wind chimes, walking sticks, painted gourds, and teacup bird feeders. Discover an artist's original work in painting, photography, clay, wood, and fiber. Complement your holiday shopping list with western wall art or chimes, handcrafted pens, stuffed toys, pet clothes, accessories, gourmet treats, and so much more. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from local vendors. All vendor spots have been filled.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle#Holiday Season
knopnews2.com

Turkey Trot Craft and Vendor Show in Wallace

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The home of the Wildcats also played host to the Turkey Trot Craft and Vendor Show, an annual event put on during the holiday season. Vendors from as far as Mullen and even Iowa came Saturday to display their goods for people looking to finds some deals on nice holiday presents.
WALLACE, NE
Martinsville Bulletin

Bassett Band Boosters Craft Show

The popular Bassett Band Boosters Annual Fall Craft Show is underway this weekend at Bassett High School. It opened Saturday and will be open from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. See more pictures on www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
BASSETT, VA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Holiday Craft Show is Today

The 35th annual Pleasantville Holiday Craft Show is today in the Pleasantville High School gym. Homemade crafts and vendors will be on site, with proceeds benefiting the fine arts students. Lunch and snacks will also be provided. The Pleasantville Holiday Craft Show runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
SignalsAZ

Ring in the Holidays with the Wildlife at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary

Join Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary this holiday season for the annual “WildLights and Animal Sights” event! The holiday light display will be open to the public every Friday & Saturday evening from 6:00pm-9:00pm, beginning on November 26th and 27th and running through January 1st of 2022. The park will be filled with festive holiday decorations, music, and magical light displays. Don’t forget to visit the Gift Shop for those special holiday gifts!
MUSIC
houmatimes.com

Chateau Plaza to host Holiday Craft Fair

Chateau Plaza and La Belle Maison Decor are partnering up to host the 2021 Holiday Arts & Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM at 488 Corporate Dr. The family friendly event takes place on Small Business Saturday providing a host of local vendors and businesses including:
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
fourstateshomepage.com

Craft show 30 years in the making, Cecil Floyd Craft Show

JOPLIN, Mo. — It began in 1990 at a grade school which was relatively new at the time, the Cecil Floyd Craft Show is held annually as a fundraiser for the PTO. Ragan Gullet, PTO President says, “This is our 30th year.” Because last year was an off year due to the pandemic.
JOPLIN, MO
kswo.com

Vendors get crafty at Fall Harvest Craft Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 48th annual Fall Harvest Craft Show is underway at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Over 200 craft booths are a part of this year’s event, which gives the Lawton community the chance to kick off the holiday shopping season by shopping local. Booths include all kinds...
LAWTON, OK
Cleveland.com

North Ridgeville seniors show off talents at holiday craft show

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – Seniors in North Ridgeville work on their crafts all year round just for their Holiday on the Ridge Senior Center Holiday Craft Show. Since their show was cancelled last year, as were many holiday events in most cities due to the pandemic, one wonders if there will be twice as many hand-made goodies at this year’s show. If so, then there will likely be a bonanza of gifts available for most members of any family who want to stop by to shop.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Great Bend Post

Home for the Holidays Festival Saturday in Great Bend

On Saturday, A440 Musical Instruments in downtown Great Bend will be defending its title as winner of the Great Bend Cookie Contest for the past two years. The contest is on again this year. Once again, people are encouraged to sample cookies from participating businesses and vote for the best cookie in town. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes explains how it works.
GREAT BEND, KS
manisteenews.com

Craft show to return to Frankfort this holiday season

FRANKFORT -- After a year with nearly every single arts and crafts show canceled due to COVID-19, there’s no doubt that the public is really looking forward to this season’s Christmas arts and crafts shows. The Holly Berry Arts and Crafts Fair in Frankfort will be back in full force...
FRANKFORT, MI
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library hosting Holiday Craft Party

The public is invited to take part in the Holiday Craft Party at 6 p.m., Dec. 6, at Mentor Public Library’s Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. Participants can make four different crafts – including bottle-cap ornaments and paper flowers for the tree – while enjoying hot cocoa and cookies. The library will provide all the supplies, but crafters.
MENTOR, OH
traveliowa.com

Unwrap the Magic of Christmas Vendor/Craft Show

Vendor/Craft Show 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A large Show with over 40 vendors. After the show there will be a Fireman's Chili Supper, Fireworks & Lighted Parade along the River.
Daily Herald

Check out the holiday craft shows around the Fox Valley

Nov. 27-28 Christmas on the Fox Art and Craft Show: The annual juried show features handmade items by more than 100 crafters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27-28, in Robinson Hall at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. It includes Christmas floral and candies, jewelry, photography, paper crafts, apparel and accessories, folk art with holiday themes, homemade soup and dip mixes, handmade soap, wood signs and knitting. Holiday greens for sale from Heinz Brothers Greenhouse. Lunch available. Admission is $3. artoftheheartland.com/christmasonthefox.html.
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy