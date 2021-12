One Piece is only a few hours away from celebrating the milestone one-thousandth episode of its anime adaptation, with the upcoming installment set to bring the Straw Hat Pirates back together once again to battle against the Beast Pirates and their terrifying captain known as Kaido. To help celebrate the major event, the Shonen franchise has released a special video that takes the opportunity to take one second from all thousand episodes, compiling them together to help revel in the past adventures of Luffy and his crew that have been running on the small screen for decades.

