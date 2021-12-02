ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

So You Think You Know Lou Reed?

By uDiscover Team
udiscovermusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom his groundbreaking work with The Velvet Underground to releasing numerous classics as...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Reed
Showbiz411

Stella McCartney, Julian Lennon & Sean Lennon Sit Together for Sensational L.A. Premiere of Beatles’ “Get Back” Movie

Great notices came in late tonight from LA for the premiere of Peter Jackson’s “Get Back” documentary about the Beatles. Disney Plus screened 100 minutes at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood for a wildly enthusiastic crowd. Stella McCartney represented Paul, Julian and Sean Lennon repped for John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Ringo Starr stayed away reportedly because of fears of COVID (no one blames him).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#So You Think#The Velvet Underground#Rock And Roll
udiscovermusic.com

The Temptations Announce ‘TEMPTATIONS 60’ Album, Share ‘When We Were Kings’

The Temptations have today (3) announced details of their much-anticipated new album. In honor of their 60th anniversary year and its ongoing celebrations, it will be titled TEMPTATIONS 60 and released by UMe on January 28, 2022. The album consists of nearly all-original songs that are both modern and classic...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Roll Me Away,” Bob Seger

Detroit native rock singer Bob Seger is no stranger to life on the road. With a powerful raspy voice, Segar’s music often encompasses blue-collar themes, love, and women. “Roll Me Away,” a hit from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1982 album The Distance, is no exception. The Distance...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Bette Midler shares the greatest award she ever received — and it may surprise you

Over the years, Bette Midler has been showered (rightly so!) with all kinds of awards. She's got two Emmys, two Oscar nominations and two Tonys, just for a start. But ask the legendary diva what award she considers "one of the greatest" prizes that's been bestowed on her, and you might get a surprise: It comes from her 2008 to 2010 Las Vegas shows, "The Showgirl Must Go On."
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy