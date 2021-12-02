ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What have you actually accomplished in Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor me it’s completed Master Mode, all DLC, 100% of shrines, all sidequests, and incomplete Koroks. What’s your Zelda: Breath of the Wild completion rate at? That includes anything and everything you want to share, from the story to DLC. There’s a lot of qualifiers here that could be...

zeldadungeon.net

What If: Breath of the Wild’s Story Was Told Like Ocarina of Time’s Story?

At this year’s Zelda Dungeon Marathon (2021), I was fortunate enough to play two of the best Zelda games: Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. In the aftermath of playing these two games, I realized that the stories of the both games have a great deal in common. For example, the stories of both games revolve around two time periods or timelines. Breath of the Wild focuses on the events of the present and one hundred years ago, while Ocarina of Time focuses on the child and adult timelines. Key elements of Link’s quests in both games are defined by the traumas and failures that occurred previously in the respective stories.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Breath of the Wild randomizer mod with myriad options launches soon

Modder Waikuteru has quite a resume with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mods, including things like inserting Skyward Sword’s Sandship Dungeon and Luigi’s Circuit from Mario Kart Wii — but the best is yet to come. Following hundreds of hours of work, Waikuteru has shared that a Breath of the Wild (BOTW) randomizer mod compatible with both Wii U and Nintendo Switch versions will be released on Christmas, and it will include a sweeping suite of options. English, French, German, and Japanese languages are already supported, and starting November 25, “presenters” in different countries will begin showing off the game to collect feedback.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild modder gives Link the worst sunburn of his life

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild modder has decided to push Link’s sun tolerance to its limit giving the poor kid third-degree burns all over his body. As shared in the Breath of the Wild subreddit, it turns out Link can actually get a slight sunburn when visiting hot climates - mainly the Gerudo Desert. One modder decided to push this to its limits however sharing a shot of Link with his sunburn mechanic turned up to 10%, 6% more than the usual 4% that it is locked to in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Black Friday Deal: Snag The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For Its Best Price Yet

Almost five years after it was first released, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still one of the very best games on the Nintendo Switch that you can play today. A stunning sandbox that rewards exploration, it's also notable for rarely being discounted as Nintendo is well aware of the evergreen nature of this particular Hyrule adventure. If you haven't picked it up yet, you can grab it for its best price yet at GameStop. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is on sale for just $27 at GameStop for Black Friday.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Fans have recreated a Spaceworld 1997 demo of Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

One thing that always manages to impress are the projects that Nintendo fans are able to successfully create. This can involve a variety of things, but fan games and recreations tend to get the most attention. The latest example of this is no exception, because it is a beta release of a recreation of the Nintendo Spaceworld 1997 demo of Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The goal of the project is to recreate the 3 gameplay “tours” that were available in the original demo.
TECHNOLOGY
NME

‘Breath Of The Wild’ mod randomises every part of the game

A new mod for Nintendo’s The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild will allow players to randomise nearly every game element. Randomiser mods have been around for a while and can change many parts to keep the experience fresh for veteran players while occasionally adding an extra challenge. Instead of a carefully crafted game with items available at specific times and a neatly designed difficulty curve, players can encounter high-level gear in the first chest or receive little more than a wooden sword from an end game boss.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Do You Want the Future of DLC to Look Like for the Zelda Series?

DLC, short for Downloadable Content, continues to be a huge discussion point in the video game industry. More than ever before, game studios have the ability to use DLC to add content to their games and expand the player’s experience with the game. Though there are examples of free DLC, players often have to pay in some way to gain access to DLC, which can also mean more revenue for studios. While Nintendo was fairly behind to the rest of the video game industry’s use of DLC, they have been experimenting with paid Downloadable Content in many of their major franchises. Games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, all feature post launch content that players have to pay to unlock.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Ever Wondered What Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Looks Like Without Cel-Shading?

The game's mix of sprawling 3D environments and cel-shaded characters is incredibly effective, but Reddit user MicroFlamer decided to check out what it would look like if Nintendo had opted for the more traditional approach and not included cel-shading. The results are shiny and plastic-like, as you might expect, and call to mind the toy-like visuals seen in the Zelda: Link's Awakening remake.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild just got a $20 price cut

Even though it was released as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch nearly five years ago, gamers who haven’t played this game are still flocking to Best Buy’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Black Friday deal. The open-world adventure remains a part of this year’s best Black Friday deals, and Nintendo Switch owners who are thinking about buying new games from Black Friday gaming deals should take advantage of Best Buy’s $20 discount for it. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch is available from the retailer for just $40, compared with its original price of $60.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Tier Force Heroes Ranks the Towns in Breath of the Wild!

Get those lists ready and rev up those side quests! In this newest episode of Tier Force Heroes, the power ranking squad of Gooey Fame, Corey Richmond, and Skull Kid Nico breaks down the many towns present in Breath of the Wild and pits them against one another. With such a vast and diverse group of settlements, this is sure to be an interesting discussion!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Mashup: Trailer for Breath of the Wild 2 gets Animal Crossing adaptation

We haven’t heard anything about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 since its last E3 trailer. It is primed for Nintendo Switch sometime next year (fingers crossed). Impatient fans with some time on their hands have decided to be creative with the footage we have received already. One YouTube channel, Great-Bit Arcade, has given the last teaser of Breath of the Wild 2 an Animal Crossing: New Horizons conversion.
VIDEO GAMES

