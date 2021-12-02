ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Place Robert Spillane on Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Noah Strackbein
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed linebacker Robert Spillane on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Spillane is the second member of the Steelers to be placed on the COVID-19 list this week, following linebacker T.J. Watt and offensive lineman Joe Haeg; both of who tested positive.

Spillane is also dealing with a knee injury that made him questionable to begin the week. The Steelers will turn to Ulysees Gilbert III, Marcus Allen and rookie Buddy Johnson as inside linebacker depth.

