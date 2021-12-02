ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FireBoard Spark Takes Cloud-Connected Cooking To The Next Level

By Tim Clark
Forbes
 2 days ago

Thanks in large part to the pandemic, millions of people around the world are choosing to cook more meals from home. And with 7 in 10 consumers saying they will continue cooking after the pandemic, this sizzling hot trend is here to stay. This massive shift in consumer behavior...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Text-to-Shop Retail Services

The 'Friday' personal shopping assistant is a text-based shopping service for consumers that will enable them to pick up essentials without having to set foot in a store or even deal with online shopping platforms. The service works by simply enabling the customer to text what they're looking for and be provided with an option that best suits their needs. Users can then choose from make a purchase, have the service find something cheaper or better quality and more.
RETAIL
progressivegrocer.com

Robotic Startup Branches Into Grocery With New Delivery Bot

Robot-based food delivery service Coco has partnered with micro-mobility hardware manufacturer Segway on the design and manufacture of the new COCO 1, a larger, more advanced version of the tech company’s signature pink bot. With its increased carrying capacity, the COCO 1 will deliver larger orders for a wider range of merchants, including grocers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Twice

6 Exciting Tech And Gadgets To Look Forward To In 2022

It’s that time of the year again where everyone, from business professionals to the average consumer, is looking forward to the next round of the latest and greatest technologies. As we prepare to enter 2022, it’s no surprise that you’re probably wondering what types of tech and gadgets you’ll be able to get your hands on.
ELECTRONICS
Taste Of Home

Cheese Board Pairings to Take Your Spread to the Next Level

Putting together a cheese board? Learn all about the types of cheese to choose, along with serving and pairing tips for the ultimate spread. The soft, creaminess of Brie is entirely appealing, and it’s an easy way to elevate any board. This French cheese most commonly made from cow’s milk is found in a round. It’s best served at room temperature and cut into small wedges or warmed as a whole, like a baked brie.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Fireboard#Home Cooking#Restaurants#Fireboard Labs#Nfc
The Associated Press

Joining Pangolin V2′s First Liquidity Pools, TrueUSD Takes the Growth of Avalanche to the Next Level

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 26, 2021-- The year 2021 is a significant milestone for the Avalanche protocol: its on-chain DeFi TVL has exceeded $12 billion, hitting a record high, and it has risen to be a top-five public chain in terms of TVL. A crucial contributor to this achievement is Pangolin, a top decentralized trading platform in the Avalanche ecosystem.
MARKETS
QSR magazine

How Restaurants Can Excel in a New Era of Customer Experience

Imagine driving up to your favorite restaurant. You’re heading straight for the drive-thru lane because you’re in a rush and need to pick up a quick lunch before your next meeting. When you approach the order window, a screen already has your name at the top and your usual order pulled up, with the option to adjust it or try something new. At the same time, your phone dings with a notification from the restaurant’s app with an exclusive offer through your loyalty membership for a discount. All you need to do is hit “Pay Now” on your phone and you’re done.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

LG Creating Physical And Virtual Experience At CES 2022 To Engage Global Audiences

Longtime CES® exhibitor LG Electronics plans to create a new approach to engaging audiences to experience LG’s latest technology innovations at CES 2022. As always, CES represents the global launchpad for dozens of new LG products. In January 2022, at its traditional location – the 22,000-square-foot booth at the main entrance to the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center – LG will seamlessly connect visitors from the physical space to LG’s virtual experience leveraging both virtual and augmented reality. Constructed of upcycled, recycled and recyclable materials, the welcoming space will feature a series of kiosks where visitors can experience the best life possible with LG products.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Robot Convenience Store Deliveries

7-Eleven has teamed up with American robotics company Nuro to launch an autonomous delivery service in California. The companies will first launch a pilot run this month, offering commercial delivery to those residing in the Mountain View area. Customers will be able to make orders via the 7NOW delivery app and will have their selected products delivered by a Nuro robot -- in this case, an autonomous Prius.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
High Point Enterprise

HCI 2.0 takes the Institution of Engineering and Technology to the next level

Kevin Lewis, the Infrastructure Manager at the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, knew it was time for a change. “We got the impression that our previous service provider wasn’t bothered about having our business,” says Lewis, who leads a team of thirteen infrastructure engineers at one of the world’s largest engineering institutions, with over 158,000 members in 153 countries.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Launches Microsoft Teams Essential, The Most Affordable Collaboration Platform Targeting Small Businesses

With around seventy-three per cent of workers around the globe affirming that they prefer flexible remote work options, hybrid work will inevitably be the norm going forward. Liquid Intelligent Technologies a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, is proud to be the launch partner for the new Microsoft Teams Essential offering. A solution that brings the Teams collaboration platform into an affordable package targeting small, medium and micro-enterprises across the continent.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Dutch AI Start-up Creates Breakthrough in Voice Technology

Voice technology company DAISYS B.V. (Leiden, the Netherlands) announces their release of a worldwide breakthrough in the development of human-sounding voices by means of artificial intelligence. The innovation, which narrates written texts in a natural way, generates new, realistically sounding, not yet existing voices. Speech properties like speed and pitch, can be adjusted in real time, allowing the voice to be customised.
ENGINEERING
pymnts

77% of Top-Performing Subscription Merchants Offer Features Known to Inspire Consumer Trust

There is increasing pressure on retail subscription merchants to improve their customers’ overall subscription experiences in order to stand out and meet their higher-than-ever expectations. Subscription merchants have been continuously improving their user experiences since Q1 2021, adding more subscription and checkout features to their sites each quarter, according to...
RETAIL
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Ghost Kitchens Face New Scrutiny; Instacart Prepares to Launch Ultrafast Delivery

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, insiders report that Instacart is gearing up to launch a 15-minute delivery service, while existing ultrafast grocery delivery service Jokr speaks with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster about the strategies driving its U.S. expansion. Plus, Shake Shack gets ready to open its first drive-thru location.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
Thrillist

More Snacks Have Been Added to a Major Food Recall

Earlier this week, Tastykake multipack cupcakes were recalled in several states after the snacks may have been exposed to contamination from metal fragments. Now, the parent company, Flower Food Inc., is pulling a total of nine snack foods from shelves after possible contamination of metal fragments. Unlike the first Tastykake...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy