Where You Can The Most Delicious Chicken Sandwich In Colorado

The chicken sandwich war is raging on, but fast-food restaurants aren't the only contenders. Many restaurants across the United States have this delicious sandwich on their menus. Of course, they have their own takes on the almighty chicken sandwich, which usually comes with a fried chicken breast on a soft bun.

Most joints slap some pickles on it, but the possibilities are endless. Some restaurants load it up with all kinds of ingredients , while others keep it simple and tasty.

With that said, where can you find the best chicken sandwich in Colorado? According to Eat This, Not That! , you can find the most delicious one at...

White House Tavern !

Here's what the writers said about the spot and their chicken sandwich:

"When you need a tried and true chicken sandwich, the White House Tavern in Aspen, Colorado is second to none. The eatery features multiple takes on the classic fried chicken sandwich and the sandwich has become synonymous with the restaurant. The people agree, claiming that the tavern boasts 'probably the best chicken sandwich of [their] life.'"

You can find this restaurant at 302 E Hopkins Ave in Aspen. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

