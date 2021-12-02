ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies: Lily-Rose Depp in 'Wolf'

 2 days ago
Depp stars opposite George MacKay in a film about...

Related
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
CNN

Dollar General is targeting new customers with a new store model and name

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar General has become a retail empire by building small stores in rural towns across America to attract mainly low-income shoppers. Now, the company will expand its push to win wealthier customers in the suburbs using a new store model and name: Popshelf. Dollar General...
RETAIL
CNN

Burger King is returning the Whopper to its original price

New York (CNN Business) — Burger King's Whopper is turning 64 years old, and it's giving the sandwich a price to match. This Friday and Saturday, Burger King will sell its signature sandwich for 37 cents in what it's calling a "two-day birthday bash." The promotion will be offered exclusively to members of the chain's Royal Perks rewards program and can only be ordered on its app.
RESTAURANTS
wlen.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio attempt to save the world in the trailer for the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has shared a trailer for the sci-fi black comedy “Don’t Look Up” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the world a comet on a collision course with Earth. The pair struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster, including President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande).
MOVIES
Deadline

Suzanna Son Joins The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp In ‘The Idol’ As HBO Hands Music Industry Drama Series Order

The Idol is going to series. The music industry drama, co-created by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, has been handed an HBO series order and has rounded out its cast including Red Rocket rising star Suzanna Son. Amy Seimetz, who has directed episodes of Atlanta and The Girlfriend Experience, will direct all six episodes. The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in September, as well as co-writing and exec producing. It is set against the backdrop of the...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Another Iconic Johnny Depp Movie Streaming On Disney+

One of Johnny Depp's most iconic movies is now on Disney+. Edward Scissorhands is actually on the service right now. People had been wondering how some of the more offbeat movies acquired during the last few years would be handled on the platform. Depp's presence in this one hardly matches the "family-friendly" atmosphere that the company has been reaching for with their content on Disney+. But, some people have argued that they will have to get creative to keep increasing subscriber numbers. Buying all of those Fox movies and properties will go a long way. Viewers will also want to keep an eye on how they maximize the existing catalog. Depp might not be Captain Jack Sparrow anymore, but his name still rings bells with audiences despite all the court drama and allegations. So, now you can enjoy one of the more strange offerings from his catalog this weekend.
MOVIES
Collider

Lily-Rose Depp and George MacKay on ‘Wolf,’ Being Inspired By the Challenge, and How Terry Notary Helped Them Create Their Characters

With writer-director Nathalie Biancheri’s (Nocturnal) Wolf now playing in select theaters, I recently got to speak with Lily-Rose Depp and George MacKay about making a film that deals with species dysphoria (where some believes they are an animal trapped in a human body). During the interview, they talked about how the script was unlike anything they’ve ever read, how being nervous to do something is the reason to do it, being inspired by the challenge of taking on these characters, what was it like working with movement coach Terry Notary and how he taught them to act without human thought, and more. In addition, they talked about filming their first scene where their characters meet each other as animals and why they loved the sequence.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Wows in Chanel Satin Gown & Caged Pumps at ‘Being the Ricardos’ Premiere

You can always count on Nicole Kidman to bring elegance and glamour to a red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress looked stunning while attending the premiere of her upcoming film, “Being the Ricardos” at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday. Kidman plays the iconic comedian, Lucille Ball in the Aaron Sorkin-directed drama. The movie will explore the complex personal and professional relationship between Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, played by Academy Award winner Javier Bardem. For the premiere, Kidman donned a beautiful white satin Chanel fall ’21 couture gown that included slight ruffles down the center. Her dress was...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Timothée Chalamet & most of your fave celebs star in Don’t Look Up trailer

Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence all appear alongside the 'Dune' star. After playing a charismatic chess playing activist in The French Dispatch and gearing up in all-black body armour in Dune, Netflix have dropped a trailer that gives us a sneak peek at Timothée Chalamet in his next role. This time as Quentin in the apocalyptic sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up.
MOVIES
Elle

Kristen Stewart Literally Swooned Over Robert Pattinson While Reminiscing About Their First ‘Twilight’ Makeout

Kristen Stewart gave The New Yorker a very honest reflection of her time filming Twilight in the magazine’s new profile on her, which serves as a career retrospective. In the piece, Stewart recounted her first impression of her Twilight co-star and later off-screen boyfriend Robert Pattinson when he came to audition for the role of Edward with her. She literally “mimicked a swoon” recreating her impression of him, The New Yorker wrote. According to the piece, Stewart and Pattinson read lines together for the role and made out as part of their audition.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

‘Pirates’ Star Johnny Depp’s Latest Movie Finally Gets U.S. Release

It has been a turbulent two years for actor Johnny Depp. At once the shining star of a mammoth Disney franchise and the new evil villain in The Wizarding World, Depp’s career plummeted after he lost his libel trial and subsequent appeal in relation to the ongoing abuse allegation from his ex-wife, DC star, Amber Heard.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

A Jack Sparrow Movie Without Johnny Depp: Good Or Bad Idea?

What is Johnny Depp’s best role? Without a doubt, it is the legendary, the slippery, the one, the only, Captain Jack Sparrow. You’ve heard of him, right? He may be the worst pirate you have ever heard of, but you have heard of him. If you haven’t, then there’s something missing in your life. I remember seeing Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl for the first time in the summer of 2003. It feels like a lifetime ago, but what I saw in the theater that day could never be forgotten. Needless to say, the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie was pure lighting in a bottle. And just think about it, this was all based on a park ride at Disneyland. On paper, this was the dumbest idea Disney could have ever came up with. Boy, did the naysayers eat their words like candy. Before Pirates of the Caribbean, there were plenty of movies about pirates, but they were all trash. It’s a good thing this movie came around, but let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be the same without the notorious, womanizing, rum-loving Captain Jack Sparrow.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shock: Brad Pitt’s Daughter Receives $10 Million Offer From Modeling Agencies? Teen Wants To Walk The Runway

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has, allegedly, been getting lucrative offers from modeling agencies. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently made headlines after she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie on the red-carpet premiere of The Eternals. The 15-year-old was also accompanied by her four siblings, but there’s no denying the fact that Shiloh was the one that received the most attention from the press.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie Forced Daughter To Wear Dresses At The Eternals Premiere? Actress Molding Teen Her Way

Angelina Jolie allegedly forced Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to wear dresses at "The Eternals" premieres. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt previously made headlines after she wore dresses to three red-carpet premieres for The Eternals. The 15-year-old wore Angelina Jolie’s dresses, but she had it altered to suit her physique. Shiloh’s surprise transformation was welcomed by...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
