ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Troy Ave Talks Fatherhood, Masculinity, Loyalty, Freedom, New Music + More

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xGwf_0dCLnh2D00

Dropping off his new album "God Is Great Paper Straight" independently last week we were joined on The Breakfast Club this morning by none other than Troy Ave!

Originally pushing his album back in respect of the passing of Young Dolph, Troy opened up about people in the past trying to take his life away and now how he moves differently than he used to so he can protect himself and his family.

"I ain't gone front I move more dangerously and I move more militant, I don't be with 10, 8 people, I'm going to be with my security, he got his licensed firearm and on top of that I carry myself differently I try not to let my ego get involved, I feel like I'm growing up, I'm maturing as an adult so a lot of times you be like f--- this, I'm going to go head it's going to be lit, let my face be seen, but for what, you do it for free. In life, you got to have more value to yourself and other people will and most of us just don't in the Urban community we don't do that at all and you can see that by the risks we take going to places we shouldn't be. So it's like if you see the water filled with sharks you might get in that water and not get bit but it's a likely chance that you would get bit so why would you jump in that water, I'd jump in if there was a big bag involved. But that's the equivalent of the hood, people are hungry, their sharks, what I gotta hold myself to is that I'm in the middle of the ocean on a Yacht why would I jump off, if I was them I would probably try to do something to me to"

The rapper also spoke about his new relationship with God, being vulnerable, monogamy, jail changing his perspective on needing people + more!

Check out the full Interview above and listen to Troy Ave on iHeartRadio below...

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Troy Ave Drops Off "The Weatherman"

With the holidays just around the corner, it seems like a better time than any for Troy Ave to kick off the campaign for another installment in the White Christmas series. Though it isn't entirely centered around Christmas, his fans always look forward to closing out the year with a new project from the BK rapper. However, it seems like he could very well be skipping out on the annual tradition but don't trip, because he has a new project on the way.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Q&A: T-Pain talks new book, embracing his musical legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — There may be a plethora of adjectives to describe music superstar T-Pain, but boring is never included. So when the idea of writing a book was presented, he knew what he would not be writing: an autobiography. “I want to bring joy to other people. I...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Troy Ave Returns With New Album, “God Is Great Paper Straight”

It was just a few days ago that Troy Ave dropped off “The Weatherman,” which sees the Brooklyn rapper flex all of his ice while comparing it to the chilly winter season that we’re about to enter. Now, the 36-year-old has unveiled his entire project, God Is Great Paper Straight, comprised of 11 featureless tracks.
MUSIC
shorelinemedia.net

T-Pain talks new book, feeling appreciated musically

The “Buy U a Drank” artist T-Pain is transitioning from consumer to instructor with his new cocktail recipe book, “Can I Mix You a Drink?” The “All I Do Is Win” singer also talks finally embracing his position in music history as a trailblazer despite past Auto-Tune criticism. (Nov. 24)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Ave
hotnewhiphop.com

Troy Ave Tells "The Crotana Park Story Pt. 1"

It's hardly a holiday season without new music from Troy Ave. The rapper's made a concerted effort over the years to bless fans with new music, usually in the form of a White Christmas mixtape. It seems like the rapper might opt out of his regular mixtape series this year. On Friday, the rapper blessed fans with his latest body of work, God Is Great Paper Straight. Troy Ave delivered an 11-song body of work that finds him bringing tales of the New York streets to life.
MUSIC
K945

Boosie BadAzz, Troy Ave, DJ.Fresh and Nef The Pharaoh and More – New Projects This Week

As we recover from overindulging in our Thanksgiving feasts, hip-hop is offering some new projects to help us mellow out and enjoy the holiday weekend. This week, there's an album from a Louisiana rhymer who oftentimes has a lot to say and rarely holds back, an underdog Brooklyn rhymer who often drops new releases around the holidays and two Oakland artists connecting for a surprising yet solid union.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Troy Ave Moves More "Militant" After Attempts Were Made On His Life

Rappers were already careful with how they moved and traveled, but Young Dolph's murder has them taking an ever closer look at their surroundings. As artists express their condolences, Troy Ave recently visited The Breakfast Club and spoke about how the attempts made on his life caused him to shift how he operated in public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
L.A. Weekly

IV4 Talks Music and Voodoo

IV4 talks music and voodoo: L.A.-based artist IV4 has been singing for her entire life. In fact, she says, she practically came out of the womb singing and performing. She’s laughing, but super-serious when she describes her passion for her music. “I’ve always found ways to stay dedicated,” she says....
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy Ave Talks Fatherhood#Iheartradio
PIX11

Music and marriage: Teddy and Tina Campbell talk new holiday album

Together they make beautiful music, just like their song “21,” which celebrates 21 years of marriage for musicians Teddy and Tina Campbell. The musical power couple are harmonizing once again for a new holiday album, “A Married Christmas.” The Campbells joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about their new collaborative album, why they chose […]
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Riding Out 2021 With New Music & More

While many artists are winding down for the year, getting ready for the holidays, and taking a breath after a long year of grinding, Kfhox seems to only be picking up more momentum in the 4th quarter. After releasing her final single of the year, “Rider,” Kfhox headed back to New York City for the first time in almost 2 years to sing at the NYC Marathon, a performance that was an annual staple in her performances prior to the pandemic. Cheering on and performing for 33,000 runners, Kfhox has become a familiar face to the local Bronx community, returning year after year at the corner of 138th & Alexander. This year, she gained even more new fans and returned to Nashville to finalize music for her forthcoming album, “I Am An Anomaly,” slated for release in the first quarter of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Looks Happy & Healthy Watching Quando Rondo Perform

YoungBoy Never Broke Again looks delighted to be back home and despite the fact that he remains on house arrest, he appears to be in great spirits. After spending over six months in jail this year, YoungBoy is slowly getting acclimated back to real life, spending his time in Utah and perfecting his Never Broke Again crew's upcoming compilation mixtape.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Remembering Virgil Abloh and Drake & Kanye Concert Predictions | Rap Life Review

In this week’s episode of Rap Life Review, Ebro, Low Key, and Eddie Frances discuss the legacy of Virgil Abloh, the revolutionary fashion designer who passed away at age 41. The trio discuss the impact Virgil Abloh had on both fashion and music, particularly hip hop and R&B. The group also shared their feelings on award nominations and the award show ecosystem at large. They wrap the episode by debating the outcome of the highly anticipated Drake & Kanye concert, pondering a potential friendship on the rise. Listen to Rap Life on Apple Music: https://apple.co/-RapLifeYT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

The Black Eyed Peas Talk Holiday Plans, NEW MUSIC, & MORE At Jingle Ball

The Black Eyed Peas stopped by the Mercedes Benz Interview Lounge backstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball to catch up with Sisanie and JoJo. Despite the world coming to a pause in the past 2 years, the Black Eyed Peas never slowed down, not only by releasing their eighth studio album but also “Hit It” with Lele Pons and fellow Jingle Ball performer, Saweetie.
MUSIC
BET

Summer Walker and Ari Lennox Grace the Soul Train Stage For First-Time Performance of ‘Unloyal’

Summer Walker and Ari Lennox are two of the most dynamic singer-songwriters currently in the game. And at this year’s Soul Train Awards, this duo lit up the stage with the first performance of “Unloyal,” from the former’s Still Over It album. Tisha Campbell introduced the chart-topping R&B baddie, as Summer graced the stage in a yellow slip dress, and she effortlessly delivered the song’s first verse, while the crowd enthusiastically sang along.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes Make Beautiful ‘Murder Music’ Together

Snoop Dogg gets dark and doomy on “Murder Music,” featuring Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes. The song is off Snoop’s latest, Snoop Dogg Presents the Algorithm, out Nov. 19. The track starts out with a creepy, horror movie-esque beat, with Benny the Butcher delivering the first verse: “Yo, murder music just for this type of shit that could ban us/ ‘Cause this what they gon’ play when they wipe they prints off they hammers.” Jadakiss comes with his distinctive rasp on the second verse — “Yeah, some come through the water (Uh-huh)/Some come through the border (Uh)/Some of them get...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Bizzy Bone Calls Three 6 Mafia "Devil Worshippers," Challenges Them To "Denounce Satan"

We're just hours away from yet another epic Verzuz but things are kicking off with a bit of a hiccup. There have been talks of Three 6 Mafia sharing the stage with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for a year and a half, but there seems to have been some obstacles behind the scenes that kept this one from happening sooner. Whatever that may have been, the two legendary Hip Hop groups are ready to join together, but not before Bizzy Bone got a few things off of his chest.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Is Frustrated With "Verzuz" Artists Charging "5x" More Than "Non Black Shows"

Another Verzuz is in the books now that Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's appearances have come and gone. Things were pretty tense leading into this Verzuz, and as we saw, the show kicked off with a bang after Bizzy Bone erupted on members of the Memphis collective. After a brief break, Verzuz officials were able to get things back on track, and soon, Bizzy even rejoined his groupmates and offered up an apology.
MUSIC
The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy