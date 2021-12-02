ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Kamala Harris aide leaving the Biden administration

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 2 days ago

SFGate

We finally have a poll gauging Kamala Harris' support in 2024 if Biden doesn't run

Despite public assurances that President Joe Biden plans to seek re-election in 2024, there has been growing speculation in recent weeks that the president may step aside. Such chatter really started to take off when former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, a longtime Biden ally, said he was unsure whether Biden will run again. In a world where Biden doesn't run, it is reportedly likely that Vice President Kamala Harris would be challenged in a Democratic primary by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and possibly others.
Kamala Harris
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
Fox News

White House abruptly cancels Biden supply chain remarks

The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
Atlanta Daily World

Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama Emerge As Top Candidates For 2024 Election

The 2024 presidential election may be years away, but political pollsters are always looking towards the future. While putting together a Hill-HarrisX poll, researchers asked potential voters who they would like to support in the upcoming presidential race if President Joe Biden were not to run for re-election. Through this effort, Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as the leading political candidate with 13% of the vote and former First Lady Michelle Obama followed closely behind with 10% of the vote. Other potential candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Cory Booker, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg earned less than 5% of voters’ support.
Fox News

Symone Sanders, a top Kamala Harris adviser, resigning amid signs of VP office disarray

Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Vice President Harris and her chief spokesperson, will depart at the end of the year, in a sign of growing turmoil within the office. Sanders is the second top Harris aide to announce her departure in less than a month. Just two weeks ago, it emerged that Harris Communications Director Ashley Etienne had resigned. Harris has been plagued by poor approval ratings and questions from Republican critics about her competence.
TheDailyBeast

Kamala’s Top Spokesperson, Symone Sanders, Is Headed for the Exits

Kamala Harris’ top spokesperson will soon leave her job, according to multiple reports. Symone Sanders will reportedly depart her post as Harris’ chief spokesperson by the end of the year. She previously served as a senior adviser to the Biden campaign. Sanders’ high-profile departure comes on the heels of reports of dysfunction in the vice president’s office and other resignations. Last month, Harris’ communications chief Ashley Etienne announced she would be resigning.
Fox News

White House pressed on Biden's past Rittenhouse comments

Joel Eisenberg

She Was an 85-Minute President, But Why is History-Making Kamala Harris an Invisible VP?

The perception and optics of her near-one-year run have not done the controversial ex-prosecutor any favors. For 85 minutes on November 19, 2021, Kamala Harris was the President of the United States. See here for a CNN report, detailing the historic hour-plus when executive powers were officially transferred until Joe Biden was released from the hospital for a routine colonoscopy.
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
