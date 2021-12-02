ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Mekka of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ dies at 69, reports say

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Eddie Mekka, well-known for his role as Carmine, the ‘Big Ragu’ on “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69.

Mekka passed away at his home in Newhall, Cali., on Saturday, his brother Warren Mekjian tells TMZ . A cause of death has not been shared. Mekjian says Mekka had recently been hospitalized for blood clots.

Baldwin to ABC about film set shooting: ‘I didn’t pull the trigger’

From 1976 to 1983, Mekka played Carmine, Shirley’s boyfriend, on “Laverne & Shirley.” He was also nominated for a Tony in his role in Broadway’s “The Lieutenant,” the New York Post reports .

Mekka went on to appear in various TV shows as a guest star, including “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” and “Family Matters.”

According to his IMDB page, Mekka recently appeared in “Hail Mary,” a comedy film from 2018, and “Diary of Lunatic,” a 2017 comedy.

Mekka had one daughter, Mia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

