San Antonio's Legacy Park lights up this weekend with music, food, and family-friendly activities

By Camille Sauers
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, December 5, the trees of Legacy Park will be ceremoniously come aglow for the park's holiday lighting. All are invited to partake in the Geekdom festivities, which begin at...

www.lmtonline.com

thepostnewspaper.net

Texas City Christmas Parade

Photos By Donna Carter Texas City was more than ready to welcome back its annual Christmas Parade on Thursday night. While the weather wasn’t seasonal, Santa Claus made his way down 6th Street with dozens of excited children of all shapes and sizes.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Parade will light up weekend

ROCK SPRINGS -- The annual lighted holiday parade will take place this Saturday, Dec. 4. Since the route needs to be cleared before the parade officially begins, intersections will be closed off by 4:45 p.m. The parade will start at C St. and Broadway St. It will proceed north to...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
CBS DFW

Christmas Tree Lighting Takes Place At Klyde Warren Park In Dallas Saturday, December 4

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Saturday night, Klyde Warren Park will be the place to be as they flip on the switch to light up the park’s Christmas tree! President of Klyde Warren Park, Kit Sawers expects thousands of people to attend the event. Even the big man himself, Santa Claus, will be there along with some friends — Rudolph and Frosty. “We also have the Dallas Conservatory performing the second act of the Nutcracker Suite — a beautiful ballet,” Sawers says. “And then we have the Dallas Theatre performing Christmas carols, we have a mariachi band and all sorts of free activities for the...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Discover The Christmas Magic At Enchant Dallas at Fair Park

The Great Search for Fun can be found at Enchant at Fair Park. Children laughing, people smiling, dressed in holiday cheer, that’s what you will find at Enchant Christmas at Fair Park in Dallas. This fun event is perfect for families and couples looking to get into the holiday spirit. To see Fair Park all lit up with gorgeous, oversized ornaments, reindeer and snowflakes made strolling through the grounds peaceful and truly enchanted.
DALLAS, TX
downriversundaytimes.com

Southgate’s ‘Light up the Park’ and ice show set holiday mood

SOUTHGATE – The city kicked off the holiday season with a Friday tree lighting at Kiwanis Park, weekend Great Lakes Steamers Santa rides and a Holiday Market Saturday at Market Center Park. Mayor Joseph Kuspa announced at the Dec. 1 City Council meeting he would give Santa the key to...
SOUTHGATE, MI
San Antonio Current

San Antonio River Walk, Alamo among Yelp’s 10 best places in Texas for holiday lights

’Tis the season for twinkling lights, and four San Antonio landmarks have landed on review site Yelp’s list of the 10 best Texas spots to revel in holiday ambiance. The River Walk, the Pearl Historic District, the Alamo and the Far West side’s Elf Acres landed at No. 1, No. 2, No. 5 and No. 9, respectively, based on Yelp’s analysis. The site zeroed in on spots featuring relevant keywords and ranked them based on factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

Chanukah on the River festivities return Sunday with giant menorah lighting, live music in downtown San Antonio

Live music and a jumbo balloon menorah lighting will mark the 24th annual Chanukah on the River event this Sunday. The festivities kick off 3 p.m. at the Arneson River Theater with the Chanukah Cruise Experience. It’s $8 per boat ride. A 9-foot balloon menorah will be lit at 4 p.m. followed by a concert from American/Israeli rock group Moshav.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Couple Spread Christmas Cheer With Light Display Including 20,000 Lights

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Sometimes it starts off as just celebrating the season and then it grows into something that makes a community happy. Denise and Bob Dunn’s home along Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge is decked out in Christmas lights from top to bottom. The Dunns say they started putting lights up about 25 years ago and it began with a simple three strands of lights. Since then, it’s grown into a massive display that includes 20,000 lights. The couple uses the display to raise money for Saint Jude’s Hospital. “Over the years, so far, we collected over $65,000,” Bob said. “It’s so worth it save those kids, we have some survivors, and they have an office in Pittsburgh and they’ll come down and spend time with us,” Denise added. The Dunns also dress up as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on weekends and welcome visitors to their home.
AMBRIDGE, PA
East Bay Times

San Jose’s History Park joins the holiday light parade

Hosting Christmas in the Park’s drive-thru event last year gave History San Jose CEO Bill Schroh Jr. a new perspective on what History Park and its Victorian era buildings and houses could look like during the holidays. So while Christmas in the Park’s event moved to Lake Cunningham Park this year, a new Heritage Holiday Light Show will brighten History Park on weekends starting Dec. 3.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Antonio Current

Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza festival takes over San Antonio's Lila Cockrell Theatre this weekend

As the largest and longest-running mariachi festival in Texas, the annual Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza’s mission is to preserve and promote mariachi history, culture and tradition through exceptional performances, workshops and competitions. When it comes to mariachi music, it’s hard to think of a more storied ambassador than the world-renowned, Mexico...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

