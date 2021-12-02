ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, KS

ATCHISON COUNTY SHERIFF

atchisonglobenow.com
 2 days ago

David Ham III was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant...

www.atchisonglobenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Atchison County, KS
City
Atchison, KS
Atchison County, KS
Government
City
Olathe, KS
City
Effingham, KS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Michael Anthony#Dec

Comments / 0

Community Policy