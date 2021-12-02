Gabby Petito's family launches Twitter account to help find missing people

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The family of Gabby Petito -- the Long Island native whose body was found in a Wyoming national park earlier this year after going on a cross-country trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie -- has launched a Twitter account to help find missing people.

"We have converted our original #findgabby page on FB into a missing persons page," Petito's stepfather Jim Schmidt tweeted. "We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to help find the missing. @gabbyfind ."

The new Twitter account is called "Gabby -- Find The Missing."

The first tweet calls attention to San Diego resident Lateche Norris, who was last seen Nov. 21.