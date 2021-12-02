ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gabby Petito's family launches Twitter account to help find missing people

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Xoa4_0dCLm1Cr00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The family of Gabby Petito -- the Long Island native whose body was found in a Wyoming national park earlier this year after going on a cross-country trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie -- has launched a Twitter account to help find missing people.

"We have converted our original #findgabby page on FB into a missing persons page," Petito's stepfather Jim Schmidt tweeted. "We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to help find the missing. @gabbyfind ."

The new Twitter account is called "Gabby -- Find The Missing."

The first tweet calls attention to San Diego resident Lateche Norris, who was last seen Nov. 21.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
E! Online

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

After Brian Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida reserve, new details have come to light about his passing. On Nov. 23, the Laundrie family's attorney confirmed the 23-year-old's cause of death. "Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wjtn.com

Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of murdered travel blogger Gabby Petito, died by suicide, family lawyer says

(NEW YORK) -- The death of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of murdered travel blogger Gabby Petito, has been ruled a suicide, according to the Laundrie family attorney. Laundrie's remains were found Oct. 21 at the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida, in an area that had been submerged in water during a month-long search. The Sarasota County medical examiner did not conclude a manner or cause of death, so Laundrie's remains were brought to a forensic anthropologist for analysis.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
CBS New York

Petito Family Changes ‘Find Gabby’ Social Media Pages To Support Other Missing Persons Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old Suffolk County-native whose disappearance and death made national headlines, is changing their “Find Gabby” social media pages to support searches for other missing persons. “We have converted our original #findgabby page on [Facebook] into a missing persons page. We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to finding the missing,” Petito’s stepfather Jim Schmidt wrote on Twitter. We have converted our original #findgabby page on FB into a missing persons page. We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to help find the missing. @gabbyfind https://t.co/b9thEJ947Z — Jim Schmidt (@Jim_Schmidt416) December 2, 2021 Petito disappeared during a summer cross country van adventure with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned home to Florida without her. Petito’s body was found in the Wyoming wilderness in September after a nearly monthlong search. Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation. Police wanted to question Laundrie, the only person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, but he declined and went missing, too. Laundrie’s remains were found in a Florida nature reserve in October.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Parents Help Locate Missing Woman

Following the intense publicity of their daughter’s own disappearance case, parents of the late Gabby Petito are now using their experience to help others in finding their loved ones. In doing so, they were able to help find a missing Indiana woman alive. PopCulture reported that much like Gabby Petito,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing People#Missing Person#Long Island
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age Critics

Erykah Badu isn't sure why, in most articles about her, journalists feel a need to mention her age. After showing off her love with her partner JaRon Adkison this week, gossip articles were posted on several websites about the age difference between them. Adkison is reportedly 27-years-old and Badu is 50-years-old (forgive me, legend!), so folks have naturally had questions about how they're able to have such a strong bond despite having twenty-three years between them.
CELEBRITIES
Club 93.7

Montana of 300 Says He’s ‘Fighting for His Life’ With COVID-19 One Month After Anti-Vax Post

Montana of 300 announced he's suffering from a serious bout with COVID-19 exactly one month after putting up an anti-vax post on social media. On Wednesday (Dec. 1), the Chicago rhymer, who previously made an Instagram post shaming people who yielded to pressure to get vaccinated, alerted his fans on social media about the sad situation he has found himself in.
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Faces $4 Billion Lawsuit From Woman Who Broke Into His House: Report

As Drake switches up his haircut and has YK Osiris belting out songs to settle debts, he also has been dealing with a strange legal case. One would think that if someone is caught trespassing on your property, you would be able to take them to court, but a woman named Mesha Collins is suing the rapper, instead.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cartermatt.com

Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone, role of Teeter for good?

Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone, and also her fantastic role of Teeter after the past year and a half as a part of the show? We saw some departures during tonight’s episode, but this one was the hardest to bear. Teeter has been a crazy dose of chaotic energy since her arrival on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Drake met an old couple at a basketball game who didn’t know who he was and named them his ‘new parents’

Drake met an older couple at an NBA game who didn’t recognise him - and he soon crowned them his “new parents”.The rapper - who was sitting courtside at the Oklahoma City (OKC) Thunder and Houston Rockets game with a friend - happened to be sitting next to an older couple who didn’t realise that he was a world-known musical artist.As cameras started to show the “Certified Lover Boy,” the older gentleman appeared to ask if he was a notable person.Drake was evidently entertained with the exchange and started to laugh as he called for the camera to focus...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVShowsAce

‘RHOSLC’ Fans DEMAND Bravo Fire Mary Cosby For Racist Comments

RHOSLC fans demand Bravo fire Mary Cosby after her latest racist comments. Find out what she said, plus has Bravo responded?. Another day, another accusation of racism against a Bravo star. In June of 2020, four Vanderpump Rules stars were fired for racially insensitive behavior. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for calling the cops on co-star Faith Stowers, who is African-American. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go at the same time after past racist tweets came to light.
TV & VIDEOS
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy