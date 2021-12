LEWISBURG, Pa. – Carly Krsul scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds, blocked four shots and totaled three steals, and Taylor O'Brien tallied 18 points to lead the Bucknell women's basketball team to a 68-31 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) in the team's home opener on Wednesday night at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison have now won four straight games, improving to 5-2 on the season, while the Red Flash are now 0-6. Nine of the 10 Bison players dressed tonight scored, with Emma Shaffer (11 points) and Remi Sisselman (8) establishing new career highs. As a team, the Orange & Blue shot 27-for-58 (46.6%) from the field and 9-for-18 (50%) from behind the arc. Seven different Bison hit at least one 3-pointer.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO