‘Survivor 41’ Episode 11 Recap: Do Or Die

At long last, Survivor 41 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. It obviously doesn’t translate to page, but this was the song running through Shan Smith’s head every time she was up to something mischievous on Survivor. Call it an island hymn for the pastor. And given her eventful 19 days in season 41, she ended up humming it a lot. Going to Tribal Council four times premerge, she cultivated many relationships into a power position when the merge hit. From then on, her tune began to crescendo, so much so that the other players began to overhear it (quite literally in this last episode). Eventually, they combined their forces to stop Shan and her music, as some of her closest allies completely blindsided her.

