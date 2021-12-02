ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Survivor 41’ Episode 11 Recap: Do Or Die

By Editorial staff
mcutimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCbsoptanon.onScriptsReady (function (cmp) {cmp.ot.targetingAllowed (function (a) {if (a) AnvatoPlayer (“p2”). init ({“mcp”: “cbs”, “width”: “100%”) “height”: “100%”, “video”: “6166848”, “autoplay”: false, “titleVisible”: false, “accessKey”: “5VD6Eyd6djewbCmNwBFnsJj17YAvGRwl”, “accessControl”: {“preview”: false}, ” pInstance “:” p2 “,” plugins “: {” heartbeat “: {” account “:” cbslocal-global-unified “,” publisherId “:” cbslocal “,” jobId “:” sc_va “,”...

mcutimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Survivor 41’: How Liana Wallace Feels About Xander’s ‘Secret’ Crush on Her

How do you react to the fact that one of your most threatening competitors has a major crush on you? Well, if you’re like Survivor 41 contestant Liana Wallace, you show no mercy. After she found out that Xander Hastings was harboring some feelings for her, it didn’t change the fact that she couldn’t stand looking at his face. Wallace still wanted him off the show and out of her way.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’ 41: What Will Ricard Do Next?

Survivor 41 saw a shocking elimination at the hands of Ricard. So what’s his next move?. Ricard has been at the forefront of a lot of these episodes since the season began. Scheming his way through with his buddy Shan, Ricard and Shan managed to get to the final 8 together. But here’s the thing. Both of them knew they’d have to take the other out at some point. They even talked about it.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Survivor 41 Player Explains Exactly How Pastor Shan Smith Duped Him

Survivor 41 is pulling out all the stops when it comes to new twists and turns. In the latest episode, it was double elimination night – again. Not only that, but the recently merged castaways were divided into two separate “tribes” once more for the vote-offs. Evvie Jagoda was the first casualty, and she has a pretty good idea why it all happened. Likewise, the second ousted player knows why he is on jury now or, should we say, who put him there: Pastor Shan Smith.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’ Teases a Huge Decision in Near Future

Episode 11 could be the center of everything for “Survivor 41.” The new episode with the game changing decision airs this Wednesday night. Here is an exclusive first look at “Survivor 41″ from September 9, 2021. “Do or Die” is a category in the game that threatens to send someone...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Probst
TVLine

Survivor's Ejected Castaway Details the 'Best Move of the Season' and Explains the Real Reason the Idol Went Unused

Cue the music! (And no, we don’t mean the sorely missed Survivor theme song that used to play before every episode.) Anyone watching this season knows that Shantel Smith’s self-made jingle is really the hot track of Season 41. But in the show’s Thanksgiving week episode, Smith (who was, without question, getting the strongest winner’s edit thus far) saw her torch extinguished after Ricard won immunity, prompting her four tightest alliance members to flip the script on her. (For a full recap, click here.) So why didn’t she use her idol, what developments didn’t make the episode and how did the Mafia pastor’s...
TV SHOWS
Parade

Survivor 41's Shan Smith on Playing for 'The Mission' and Reactions to Being Called Bossy

At long last, Survivor 41 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. It obviously doesn’t translate to page, but this was the song running through Shan Smith’s head every time she was up to something mischievous on Survivor. Call it an island hymn for the pastor. And given her eventful 19 days in season 41, she ended up humming it a lot. Going to Tribal Council four times premerge, she cultivated many relationships into a power position when the merge hit. From then on, her tune began to crescendo, so much so that the other players began to overhear it (quite literally in this last episode). Eventually, they combined their forces to stop Shan and her music, as some of her closest allies completely blindsided her.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Survivor 41 Recap: Allies Crumble Following a Crucial Immunity Challenge — Who Was Voted Out?

If it hadn’t already been established, Wednesday’s episode of Survivor proved there’s a looong way to fall from the top, even for the savviest of players. After last week’s crazy double elimination, Erica tells us that getting Shan out might be easier said than done. “She has an idol. It’s almost like giving a baby a machine gun,” she tells us. “She can play the idol at any second, and you can get hit with a straight bullet and go home.” Deshawn wants to keep his alliance with Shan strong, but acknowledges she’s smart enough to win the game. But Shan is...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Do Or Die#Cbs Platform#Comscore#Description Url Rsb
Outsider.com

‘Survivor 41’ Star Evvie Jagoda Reveals Moments That Didn’t Make It to TV

Survivor 41 star Evvie Jagoda just revealed some moments that didn’t make their way to TV. Survivor, just like any reality show, is going to have to cut some big moments for the sake of time. Evvie Jagoda, who was ousted from the game in last Wednesday’s episode along with Naseer Muttalif, said that there were some pretty interesting things that went on behind the scenes.
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Survivor Recap: A Tribal Council Twist Results In Back-to-Back Blindsides — Which Two Players Went to Jury?

If the remaining Survivor 41 players thought the merge would give them more room to hide, well, they thought wrong. Wednesday’s immunity challenge split the group into two small teams of five, and after immunities (plural!) were doled out, those teams stuck together for the remainder of the night. And in pure 41 fashion, another twist sent both teams to Tribal Council to eliminate a castaway. With two individual immunities awarded, plus hidden immunity idols and extra votes lurking about, who successfully navigated the week’s many obstacles, and who saw their dreams go up in smoke? Let’s recap.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead recap season 7 episode 6, Reclamation

Fear the Walking Dead’s episode “Reclamation” has given us a happy ending for one character, at least for now. It isn’t often that a character in any of The Walking Dead universes series gets to ride off into the sunset to live happily ever after. This week’s episode saw that for Althea (Maggie Grace) and Isabelle (Syndey Lemmon).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

A Million Little Things Season 4, Episode 7 recap: Stay

A Million Little Things season 4 is having a solid season thus far, and I may go as far as saying it’s one of their best. Nothing monumental or riveting is happening per se, but I think the stories have gotten more relatable, and the storytelling has improved immensely. Since...
TV SERIES
Parade

Survivor 41's Naseer Muttalif Unpacks His Blindside and Gives Love to the Fans

At long last, Survivor 41 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. A Silicon Valley resident by way of the jungles of Sri Lanka. A man who literally learned English watching Survivor. A valuable provider in one of the toughest seasons the show has ever had. A player whose overwhelming positivity and resourcefulness paid off in finding advantages. Someone who, when all those things piled up, became a target, blindsided with an idol in his pocket. That is Naseer Muttalif.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 10 sneak peek: DeShawn, Shan look ahead

Tomorrow night’s Survivor 41 episode 10 is just about here, and of course with that comes a wide array of different questions. So where do we start things off here? Let’s start things off by saying this: The scramble apparently is going to kick off in a matter of minutes! Not long after the remaining eight players come back from Tribal Council, there will be a lot of conversation about where things go from here, and also who some of the big targets are.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Invasion Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

Although ‘Invasion’ is undeniably a sci-fi series, its narrative is firmly rooted in human drama. In episode 8, titled ‘Contact,’ Ward (Shamier Anderson) arrives in London but can’t yet find a way to make it across the Atlantic Ocean and get to his wife. The Japanese and American authorities learn that Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) is the only person who can communicate with the aliens. Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani) and Burton grow close, and Luke seems to sense it. Back in London, Casper (Billy Barratt) discovers that an alien killed his mother. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Invasion’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Invasion’ episode 8 ‘Contact’ recap/review

Here’s where we stand after Invasion’s seventh episode:. Aneesha was able to save her husband (unfortunately), who appears to be starting an undeserved redemption arc. Trev made it onto a military transport out of Afghanistan. After the rest of their classmates all went their separate ways, Casper and Jamila (the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy