AG Landry cautiously optimistic about win against Biden vaccine mandates

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is taking a victory lap after federal Judge Terry Doughty granted his request for a preliminary injunction blocking a Biden administration vaccine mandate targeting healthcare facilities.

Landry says he’s optimistic about an appeal of the ruling. “Well, I’m sure the federal government is going to appeal the nationwide injunction which will be interesting because they’ll have to take that to the Fifth Circuit which is the circuit that initially issued the stay on the OSHA mandate,” said Landry.

In attempting to impose vaccine mandates on both businesses and healthcare facilities, Landry believes Biden is stepping outside his sandbox. He says, “the President of the United State cannot subvert his will for Congress’s responsibility and he cannot violate the Constitution.”

Landry says he expects Biden to lose all of his vaccine mandate proposals.

Landry says he’s heard figures that upwards of 30 percent of healthcare workers are choosing to exit their jobs rather than being required to be vaccinated. He says that’s a problem. “When they leave that diminishes the overall healthcare capacity. That’s problematic,” said Landry.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate rule requires most of those working at healthcare facilities to be vaccinated against COVID.