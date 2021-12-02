ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

AG Landry cautiously optimistic about win against Biden vaccine mandates

By Dave Brannen
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpoYQ_0dCLlYy800

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is taking a victory lap after federal Judge Terry Doughty granted his request for a preliminary injunction blocking a Biden administration vaccine mandate targeting healthcare facilities.

Landry says he’s optimistic about an appeal of the ruling. “Well, I’m sure the federal government is going to appeal the nationwide injunction which will be interesting because they’ll have to take that to the Fifth Circuit which is the circuit that initially issued the stay on the OSHA mandate,” said Landry.

In attempting to impose vaccine mandates on both businesses and healthcare facilities, Landry believes Biden is stepping outside his sandbox. He says, “the President of the United State cannot subvert his will for Congress’s responsibility and he cannot violate the Constitution.”

Landry says he expects Biden to lose all of his vaccine mandate proposals.

Landry says he’s heard figures that upwards of 30 percent of healthcare workers are choosing to exit their jobs rather than being required to be vaccinated. He says that’s a problem. “When they leave that diminishes the overall healthcare capacity. That’s problematic,” said Landry.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate rule requires most of those working at healthcare facilities to be vaccinated against COVID.

Comments / 0

Related
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
The Cullman Tribune

Attorney General Steve Marshall wins nationwide injunction against Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a court victory against President Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate as a federal court granted his motion to block the sweeping and illegal healthcare-worker vaccine mandate. Tuesday, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
thecentersquare.com

Ohio AG joins another lawsuit to stop federal COVID vaccination mandate

(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost kept pressure on the Biden administration this week by joining a lawsuit challenging the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care employees. Yost signed onto a federal lawsuit filed in Louisiana that wants the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' mandate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Mississippi Governor Says Biden Vaccine Mandate ‘Hardened’ People Against the Shot, Makes It ‘More Difficult in Rural States’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) claimed on Sunday that President Joe Biden‘s Covid vaccine policy has “made it more difficult in rural states like Mississippi to get more and more people vaccinated.”. During the interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, Reeves underscored his support for the vaccine — mentioning that he...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Cameron wins injunction stopping Biden vaccine mandate

Kentucky’s attorney general won a preliminary court order to block President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for federal government contractors and subcontractors. The preliminary injunction was issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove. It stops the mandate from taking effect in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Ohio and...
U.S. POLITICS
KXL

Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Faces Constitutionality Muster

A federal court temporarily halted the Biden administration’s OHSA COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers; will it likely be ruled unconstitutional? For more information, Lars speaks with Doug Badger, a senior fellow for domestic policy studies at The Heritage Foundation. TheLarsLarsonShow · Doug Badger – Is Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
McKnight's

Providers told to prepare for Monday’s vaccine deadline despite mandate injunction

Meeting Monday’s first-shot deadline for the federal government’s healthcare worker vaccine mandate is in nursing homes’ best interests, despite a temporary injunction that halted the rule nationwide Tuesday, according to the nation’s largest nursing home association. A federal judge in Louisiana Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Cameron joins lawsuit against Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 13 other states on Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) mandatory vaccination requirement for healthcare workers. The federal agency’s mandate would extend to staff at healthcare facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Cameron said...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Vaccine Mandate#Healthcare Workers#Ag#The Fifth Circuit#Osha#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Covid
Commonwealth Journal

Biden's 'vaccine mandate' is on the ropes

The vaccine mandate -- or as some folks like to call it, the COVID testing mandate -- is not-so-shockingly controversial and divisive. Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday -- half of America is ecstatic and half is furious. It's par for the course. But the Biden Administration's...
SOMERSET, KY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Biden administration asks court to allow vaccine mandate

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal court to let it move ahead with a workplace rule that would require employees at larger companies to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing. The mandate is a centerpiece of the administration’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Numerous states win lawsuits against federal vaccine mandate

A federal judge in Missouri has granted 10 states a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration's rule requiring healthcare workers to get vaccinated. The federal government overstepped its authority because the mandate was not authorized by Congress, said Judge Matthew T. Schlep of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
pelicanpostonline.com

AG Landry claims “Another Victory Over Vaccine Mandate”

In a major win for our healthcare heroes, a federal court has halted the Biden Administration’s attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers. Judge Terry Doughty just now ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a preliminary injunction against the CMS rule requiring the COVID shot on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding.
U.S. POLITICS
KHQ Right Now

AG Knudsen says COVID vaccine mandate blocked

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote a Facebook post Tuesday saying the CMS COVID vaccine mandate has been blocked for healthcare workers. Governor Greg Gianforte released the following statement, praising the injunction:. “Hundreds of Montanans at risk of losing their livelihoods from the president’s unlawful overreach can now breathe a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkms.org

Health care worker vaccine mandate challenged by AG Cameron is blocked nationwide

Hospitals across the nation won’t have to make sure their workers are vaccinated after a judge temporarily blocked another federal mandate challenged by Kentucky’s Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The decision doesn’t preclude workplaces from requiring vaccines, and several hospital systems in Kentucky are mandating their workers get the shots...
HEALTH
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy