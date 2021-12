Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters is hosting an annual fundraiser benefiting Better Together Animal Alliance at their Coeur d’Alene and Sandpoint locations this weekend. Held Nov. 27-28, the event pays tribute to Erik Bruhjell, a 22-year-old Sandpoint resident who passed away in July 2018. A portion of sales over the weekend will be donated to BTAA. Plus, Evans Brothers has created a special coffee blend called the “Bruhjell Blend” and 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the blend will benefit BTAA now through Nov. 28. The blend is available online or in any of their three cafes in Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene and Spokane.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO