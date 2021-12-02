Commentary: Ensuring racial equity by expanding internet access

An Opportunity for Will: Announcing PNY’s Racial Equity Working Group. The last 20 months have unearthed deeply rooted racial inequities in unprecedented ways. We are surviving two crises: a COVID-19 pandemic that disproportionately impacts communities of color; and racism, which is endemic in itself, embedded in every system and at every intersection, and persistently hindering Black liberation—required for collective liberation. But we can do more than survive. As Arundhati Roy writes in The Pandemic is a Portal, “Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next. We can choose to walk through it, dragging the carcasses of our prejudice and hatred, our avarice, our data banks, and dead ideas, our dead rivers and smoky skies behind us. Or we can walk through lightly, with little luggage, ready to imagine another world. And ready to fight for it.”

