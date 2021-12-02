ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Good 4 Us: Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers Share ‘Austin City Limits’ Bill

By Angie Martoccio
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo has yet to tour in support of her hit debut Sour, but she’s sprinkled in some performances throughout the year, including iHeart RadioFest and the American Music Awards. Now, the pop star will appear on an...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo on Her Soul-Baring, Brutally Honest Songwriting: ‘It’s Like My Therapy’

For Olivia Rodrigo, songwriting is more than a craft — it’s the method by which the Gen Z teenager is able to process heartbreak. “I always write songs when I’m in the thick of whatever emotion I’m feeling,” says the 18-year-old, who is being recognized as Variety’s Hitmakers Songwriter of the Year. “It’s like my therapy.” Thanks to the success of her debut single. “Drivers License,” and the follow-up one-two punch of “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” millions are also able to share the insights of her hard-earned introspection. The numbers speak for themselves: In January, “Drivers License” smashed Spotify’s record at...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform “Traitor” at AMAs 2021

Olivia Rodrigo performed at the 2021 American Music Awards tonight (November 21). Rodrigo did a live rendition of her Sour track “Traitor” at the Cardi B–hosted event. The full band live performance, surrounded by bouquets of flowers, followed Cardi B’s introduction where she recounted her first memory of teenage heartbreak. Watch Rodrigo’s performance below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
PopMatters

Phoebe Bridgers’ Lyrical Melancholy Soothes and Challenges

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers remembers her first time meeting her personal idol. It came on a childhood trip to Disneyland, she says, when she ran into Eeyore–the downtrodden donkey from A.A. Milne’s children’s book series, Winnie the Pooh. Tongue-in-cheek or not, Bridgers’ music is certainly melancholic, something of which she appears to be aware. “It’s so fun to play a show […] and then have somebody come up to you and you’re laughing about trauma, basically,” Bridgers says in an interview with MTV, “You’re laughing about […] a shared experience.”
MUSIC
WRAL News

American Music Awards could coronate pop star Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK — Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist of the year. The Disney actor and singer-songwriter has seven nominations, besting...
MUSIC
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full charts are below, but first, some stats: Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift. The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third...
MUSIC
KTVB

Olivia Rodrigo Receives Major GRAMMY Nominations for Her Debut Album

Doesn't look like the 2022 GRAMMYs will be particularly brutal for Olivia Rodrigo. The 18-year-old "Drivers License" singer earned seven nominations on Tuesday in her first eligible GRAMMYs since the release of her debut album, Sour. Rodrigo is nominated in many of the top categories, including Best New Artist, Album...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin City Limits#Drivers License#Iheart Radiofest#The American Music Awards#Rolling Stone
iosconews.com

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo hit the AMAs red carpet

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Halle and Chloe Bailey, Rachel Zegler and Maneskin hit the American Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. (Nov. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/97aed639091e42f0a72af7888a69e85b.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste Dominate Grammy Nominations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations Tuesday for the 64th Grammy Awards, while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

Olivia Rodrigo Scored A Wild Number Of Grammy Noms And Fans Are Thrilled

Olivia Rodrigo’s mind-blowing year of success continued on Nov. 23 when the 2022 Grammy nominees were announced. As a newcomer to the music industry, a single nomination would have been a ~big~ deal, but Rodrigo’s name was uttered a total of seven times as the nominations were shared. Yep, with seven Grammy nominations under her belt, fans couldn’t be more proud.
MUSIC
Variety

Filipina Americans Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and Saweetie Nominated in Top Grammy Categories

The 2022 Grammys are a big look for Filipino-Americans: Olivia Rodrigo made Grammy history when she became the first Filipina and second-youngest artist to be nominated in all four top categories; H.E.R., also Filipina, landed eight nods; and Saweetie, who is Chinese, Filipina and Black, landed two, including Best New Artist. Rodrigo, the year’s 18-year-old breakout star, landed nominations for her debut album, “Sour” and hit single “Driver’s License” for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Rodrigo follows in the footsteps of Billie Eilish who in 2019 landed six similar Grammy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Myhighplains.com

Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd win Apple Music Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd have all won honors at a revamped Apple Music Awards, which has grown larger to encompass global music patterns. Rodrigo was named breakthrough artist of the year, her “Sour” was named best album of the year and her “drivers license” was song of the year.
AMARILLO, TX
Paste Magazine

Hear Phoebe Bridgers Cover Tom Waits' “Day After Tomorrow”

For the fifth year running, Phoebe Bridgers has shared a charity cover for the holidays, releasing her rendition of Tom Waits’ 2004 Real Gone track “Day After Tomorrow.”. All proceeds from the track’s sales will benefit The International Institute of Los Angeles – The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division, which “provides refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking with the skills, abilities, and resources they need to become self-sufficient and start their new lives in Southern California,” per a press release.
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Dominates Spotify Wrapped 2021 Globally!

The 2021 Spotify Wrapped is here and Olivia Rodrigo really dominated some of the charts globally!. The 18-year-old singer and actress dropped her debut single “driver’s license” at the start of the year, followed by her debut album Sour a few months later. Olivia has received critical acclaim, many awards...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy