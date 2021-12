MARS, Pa. (KDKA) – A new app is coming to parents in the Mars Area School District. It’ll let them track the bus their kids are on, letting them know if the bus is late for pick up or if there are any changes to the route. The Stopfinder app is a first of its kind being used in the area. School leaders want it to be a new safety and comfort tool for parents as they send their kids off to school every day. Parents will be able to log in, register, then track the specific bus their student rides to...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO