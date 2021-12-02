ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

EPA chief visits 'cancer alley' on 3-state tour

La Crosse Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Coleman's house is one of the last on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery whose sounds and smells keep him up at night and a massive grain...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
ProPublica

The EPA Administrator Visited Cancer-Causing Air Pollution Hot Spots Highlighted by ProPublica and Promised Reforms

Want to learn more? Join our reporters for a virtual event on Nov. 30 as they answer your questions about “Poison in the Air.”. Two days after ProPublica published a first-of-its-kind analysis of industrial air pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that its administrator, Michael S. Regan, would visit the communities featured in our reporting. During last week’s “Journey to Justice” trip across the South, Regan toured the Houston ship channel, the Louisiana community of Mossville and a stretch of land along the Mississippi River known as Cancer Alley — places that we identified as among the largest hot spots of toxic air pollution in the country. Environmental advocates who hosted several different parts of the tour told ProPublica that they first received calls about the visit in late October, two weeks after we sent the EPA questions about their areas’ elevated cancer risk. Longtime residents believed it was the first time that the nation’s top environmental regulator visited Mossville and Cancer Alley.
ADVOCACY
fox4beaumont.com

EPA head tours embattled communities, says help on the way

RESERVE, La. (AP) — Michael Coleman's house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery whose sounds and smells keep him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup in dust and, he says, exacerbates his breathing problems. Coleman,...
POLITICS
SFGate

EPA head: 'Journey to Justice' tour 'really personal for me'

RESERVE, La. (AP) — Michael Coleman's house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery whose sounds and smells keep him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup in dust and, he says, exacerbates his breathing problems. Coleman,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Alley#Oil Refinery#Oil Company#Cargill
Magnolia State Live

From Cancer Alley to Mississippi school without working bathrooms: ‘Journey to Justice’ tour ‘really personal for me’ for leader of EPA

Michael Coleman’s house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery whose sounds and smells keep him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup in dust and, he says, exacerbates his breathing problems. Coleman, 65, points to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
Health and Fitness Hits

Research shows that use of a topical drug called AB569 promotes killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Doc. RNDr. Josef Reischig, CSc., CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The use of a topical drug called AB569, a combination of acidified nitrite and EDTA (or ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), promotes the killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria while also improving wound healing in a variety of burn injuries, according to research from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Infection and Immunity journal published the study.
houstonpublicmedia.org

EPA chief visits Houston’s heavily polluted neighborhoods as residents call for accountability

The country’s top environmental official was in Houston Friday to visit neighborhoods that have been disproportionately impacted by pollution, as part of a week-long environmental justice tour through the South. In the morning, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan held a roundtable discussion with residents, community leaders and local officials...
HOUSTON, TX
Reason.com

EPA/Army Corps Propose to Formalize Waters of the United States Definition

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed the third new definition of "waters of the United States" in the past six years. Unlike the Obama Administration, however, the Biden Administration is taking a modest and somewhat conservative approach that does relatively little to redefine the scope of federal regulatory jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act, perhaps with an eye toward eventual Supreme Court review.
MILITARY
defendernetwork.com

EPA administrator comes to Houston, visits TSU, Kashmere Gardens

Recently, Michael S. Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), visited the city of Houston, with his first stop being Texas Southern University to meet with Dr. Robert Bullard the “father of the environmental justice movement.” Regan then spent time with Mayor Sylvester Turner, touring Kashmere Gardens which has been ground zero for the city’s most recent bouts of environmental racism and eco-damage.
HOUSTON, TX
KX News

North Dakota to receive more than $63M for water infrastructure

Next year, North Dakota will be receiving more than $63 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water infrastructure. The $63,041,000 will be used for wastewater and drinking water projects. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan says this funding will help create jobs all while updating the nation’s water infrastructure and addressing issues like lead […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy