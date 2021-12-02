ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bling dog paints the town pink

Maui News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePukalani Miniature Pinscher Xina wears one of her many fancy outfits while walking with owner Desirae Copeland and canine pal...

www.mauinews.com

Gazette

AROUND TOWN: TCRAS saves Teller County dogs and cats from lives in shelters

From all around Teller County, several hundred volunteers are working to keep dogs and cats out of shelters as they’re “Fostering Hope and New Beginnings.”. Those volunteers, together with supporters, dogs and staff, gathered at the DoubleTree Hotel on Nov. 6 for a Wags & Wishes fundraising dinner and an evening of camaraderie for Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Maui News

Pet of the Week

Bert and Ernie could really use your help. These 2-year-olds are ready to find new roommates as soon as they possibly can. They were brought to us, all skin and bones, back in August. Now that they’re finally healthy enough to be adopted, they want to get out of here yesterday! Shelter life is hard for them, so they don’t show their best selves in the kennels. What they need are patient and loving ohanas to take a chance on them and take them home. Our fosters have let us know that, when they are in a home environment, they are well mannered, housetrained, sociable, cuddle bugs that love canine companionship! If your dog is looking for a friend, Bert or Ernie would love the chance to win your family over today!
PETS
InspireMore

Nothing Can Dim The Light Sparkle The Dog Brought To This Town.

If you’ve ever walked down the streets of Somerville, Massachusetts, chances are you’ve seen the dog everyone calls the “Mayor of Somerville.”. Her name was Sparkle, and she was a fixture on the block. Sparkle was an 11-year-old beagle mix who preferred to sit outside on her front walk instead of lying on a bed indoors. She just adored the sights and sounds of her bustling neighborhood, not to mention the love she received from passersby.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Paducah Sun

Paducah Ambassadors enjoy painting the town in red coats

Like the Elf on the Shelf during the holiday season, the Paducah Ambassadors seem to be everywhere, doing what they can to make Paducah an enjoyable place to visit and live. Begun on Feb. 20, 1988, by Mayor Gerry Montgomery, the Paducah Ambassadors are finishing their 34th year of civic support in their recognizable red coats.
PADUCAH, KY
Person
Luna
rcreader.com

Niabi Zoo’s Online Auction for African Painted Dogs Starts Today

COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS (November 29, 2021) — The Niabi Zoos African Painted Dog campaign online auction starts today, November 29! The Niabi Zoo, with the help of our wonderful community of supporters and partners, has assembled an exciting assortment of auction items to bid on. “The selection of items to...
COAL VALLEY, IL
Morgan County Citizen

Community 'paints the town purple' in honor of Kambrey Seabolt

Madison merchants and community members are paying homage to a local girl who passed away in early November by displaying royal purple ribbons outside of their shops, restaurants, and homes. Kambrey Scott Seabolt, 6, passed away on Nov. 4. She was a student at Morgan County Primary School. She was...
MADISON, GA
wsu.edu

WSU artists paint the town in array of colors

Vivid displays of color, shape, and beauty are popping up across Pullman, thanks largely to the talents of a group of muralists at Washington State University. Students and faculty in the fine arts department have worked in recent months with other artists in the community to create a vibrant bouquet of public art on walls of buildings at the center of town and at the Palouse Discovery Science Center on Nelson Court. Six more murals adorn the playgrounds at two local elementary schools.
PULLMAN, WA
thecorryjournal.com

Pink Racks go green and red

Members of the Pink Racks mobilized last weekend to deck the streets of Corry for Christmas. From left are Tara Pike, Betsy Grinder, Kim Rowland, Janel Pike, Nikki Sandstrom and Teri Martin at the intersection of South and Center streets in downtown Corry. Community members have a number of festive events to look forward to, including but not limited to, A Very Merry Corry Christmas Craft Show put on by the Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Dec. 3, at the YMCA, along with the next First Fridays event held by the Downtown Corry Business Association that night. Friends of Mead Park’s Reindeer Trail is Dec. 4 and 5 along with breakfast at the VFW on the morning of Dec. 4.
CORRY, PA
themtnear.com

Local artist to paint town mural

Recently, the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) asked local artists to create a design for a mural that represented the Peak to Peak area. Over 20 artists applied for the gig, and ultimately the sketch that was picked for the final design was done by Greg Marquez. Marquez has called Colorado...
VISUAL ART
kymkemp.com

Clarke Museum Announces ‘Dogs of Old Town’ Calendar

The Clarke Museum is excited to reveal its holiday fundraiser- the Dogs of Old Town Calendar, featuring 12 months of friendly Old Town dogs and businesses. Calendars are available in person at the Clarke Museum (240 E Street), Just My Type Letterpress (235 F Street) and the Art Center Frame Shop (616 2nd Street).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
skiddle.com

Paint Winter

Spend this winter's evening getting cosy and painting this wintery scene - no previous experience needed!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. PopUp Painting invites you to sip and paint in Manchester. Unleash your creativity – glass in one...
DESIGN
beverlypress.com

FIDM brings bling to holidays

Career, culture and style will come together at Fashion Institute of Design and Marketing Holiday Market on Dec. 4. The festive open-air shopping event will highlight the college’s talented alumni and their creative brands. Discover a diverse collection of inspired products, from over 30 brands including men’s, women’s and children’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wvik.org

Niabi Zoo Raising Money for African Painted Dogs

Zoo Director Lee Jackson says as soon as late next year, Niabi could host a group of six. "They are a highly social animal so you need to have them in groups so they can exhibit their natural behaviors. So we want to start with that group and the group will grow over time. In the wild they live in groups of 15 to 35 animals."
ANIMALS
KRON4

Best pink Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most people think of the classic green pine tree when they think of Christmas. But for other folks, it can be more fun to try a pink tree instead. You can reuse them year after year and they add a fun retro twist to your home. They can also brighten up your space in a unique and interesting way. The best pink Christmas tree is the Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Tree 18-Inch Pink Christmas Décor.
HOME & GARDEN
IGN

Pink House Rampage

LocationIn front of the pink house southwest of the Bunch Of Tools shop. StrategyThis is pretty simple, mainly because the MP5 is easy to aim. Find a group of people, then lock on to them one by one and spray. You'll cut through 25 in no time.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Hundreds pay respects to 12-year-old Ava White at vigil held in her memory

Hundreds of people have turned out to pay their respects to 12-year-old Ava White at a vigil held in her memory.Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.On Saturday, family, friends and others gathered in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.Hundreds of balloons, some in the shape of the letter A, were released at the start of the vigil.Many people wore hoodies with Ava’s face on and others had her name written on their faces.The Radio City tower was lit up blue in memory of...
MUSIC
Eureka Times-Standard

Paintings on display

Hans Spek is showing his original oil paintings through Friday at the Redwood Art Association, 603 F St. in Eureka. Speak began his art training in Holland, where he was born. As a teenager, he attended an art school for three years and took private art classes. “Living in Holland was a huge advantage as there are so many museums with some of the world’s finest art,” he said. “Most of my work is landscapes and still lifes, but I have also done portrait and religious work.” Pictured is “Dutch Landscape 1.”
EUREKA, CA

