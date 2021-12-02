Bling dog paints the town pink

Bert and Ernie could really use your help. These 2-year-olds are ready to find new roommates as soon as they possibly can. They were brought to us, all skin and bones, back in August. Now that they’re finally healthy enough to be adopted, they want to get out of here yesterday! Shelter life is hard for them, so they don’t show their best selves in the kennels. What they need are patient and loving ohanas to take a chance on them and take them home. Our fosters have let us know that, when they are in a home environment, they are well mannered, housetrained, sociable, cuddle bugs that love canine companionship! If your dog is looking for a friend, Bert or Ernie would love the chance to win your family over today!

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO