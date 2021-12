The fate of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is in the hands of her constituents – or rather, in the hands of the constituents who know about the Dec 7 recall election. The Recall Sawant campaign missed the deadline to put the issue on the ballot for the November general election, which drew a record-breaking turnout (about 55% of registered voters) for an off-year election. Now, District 3 voters will decide whether to recall or retain the only socialist council member in the city’s first-ever December special election, and both campaigns are doing whatever it takes to scrounge for every last vote.

