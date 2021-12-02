ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

“Special Session” not so special

By Dec 2, 2021
bridgervalleypioneer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I look back upon the recent “special session” of our legislature, I am filled with dismay and disgust at the utter disregard our elected “representatives” have for the people of this state. This special session was supposed to deal with the unconstitutional and egregious actions of the federal...

bridgervalleypioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Bob Dole to lie in state in US Capitol on Thursday

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bob Dole’s casket will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders pay their respects to the World War II veteran, longtime statesman and former Republican presidential candidate. Dole, who served in Congress for 36 years and was instrumental in the passage of...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on the Passing of Senator Bob Dole

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement on the passing of former Senate Majority Leader Robert “Bob” Dole:. “Today our nation mourns the loss of a towering leader who embodied courage and excellence in public service: Senator Robert Dole. Paul and I join all Americans in paying tribute to this extraordinary patriot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to cleaning […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Us Constitution#Special Session#Conflict Of Interest#Medicaid#Senate
Fox News

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's what happens

The Supreme Court may deliver a dramatic change to abortion jurisprudence in Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — potentially allowing states to radically change access to the procedure. While it's difficult to predict outcomes, observers have suggested the court's conservative majority will strike down decades of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Justice Department sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps

The Justice Department sued Monday in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, “deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Appear to Back Immigrants on Court Review Question (1)

Justices consider scope of judicial review of immigration rulings. The U.S. Supreme Court seemed likely to side with noncitizens seeking a more favorable immigration status by allowing them to challenge in federal court administrative decisions that went against them. Several justices during argument Monday suggested that the strong presumption for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
AFP

US Justice Dept sues Texas over 'discriminatory' electoral maps

The US Justice Department sued Texas on Monday, accusing the Republican-led state of discriminating against Black and Latino voters with its redrawn electoral maps. Merrick Garland, Democratic President Joe Biden's attorney general, said Texas's redistricting plans for congressional and state legislative districts violate the Voting Rights Act. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, speaking at a press conference with Garland, said several of the electoral districts were "drawn with discriminatory intent." "The redistricting plans approved by the Texas state legislature and signed into law by the governor will deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and to elect representatives of their choice," Gupta said.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Opinion:The goodness of Bob Dole

His voice, flat as the prairie from which he rose to prominence, proclaimed what Bob Dole was: a Midwesterner, a man of the middle of the country and of the political spectrum. Like another Midwesterner — a contemporary — Hubert Humphrey, Dole was a senator who came agonizingly close to seizing the presidential brass ring of politics.
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Will Roe v Wade be overturned, and what would this mean? The US abortion debate explained

Last week, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that is the most significant threat to abortion rights in the US in decades. The case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centres on a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks except in “medical emergencies or for severe fetal abnormality”. It is part of a wave of state abortion bans passed since the 2016 US presidential election that take aim at Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed abortion as a constitutional right. So, what is this Mississippi challenge based on...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy