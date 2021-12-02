“Special Session” not so special

The US Justice Department sued Texas on Monday, accusing the Republican-led state of discriminating against Black and Latino voters with its redrawn electoral maps. Merrick Garland, Democratic President Joe Biden's attorney general, said Texas's redistricting plans for congressional and state legislative districts violate the Voting Rights Act. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, speaking at a press conference with Garland, said several of the electoral districts were "drawn with discriminatory intent." "The redistricting plans approved by the Texas state legislature and signed into law by the governor will deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and to elect representatives of their choice," Gupta said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO