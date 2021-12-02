Gov. Murphy Turns Up Pressure For Gun Safety Package

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday it is inevitable that the coronavirus variant Omicron will reach the state and region. Murphy said the fact that Canada has found at least two cases means that the variant is probably already in the United States. “I’m not the expert, but I’ll be stunned if it’s not already in the United States,” Murphy said. “The reality is that our region is a hub of international travel and commerce, we must be ready now in anticipation of this variant hitting us.” Murphy said the New Jersey Health Department has the capability to look for cases of the Omicron variant.

