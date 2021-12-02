ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Murphy Turns Up Pressure For Gun Safety Package

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Murphy calls on lawmakers to advance ‘comprehensive’ gun safety legislation

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants lawmakers to advance “comprehensive gun safety” legislation, including initiatives he proposed in April. “Over the past four years, New Jersey has become a national leader on gun safety,” Murphy said in a news release. “We must continue to build on that progress and make our state safer for the over nine million people who call New Jersey home.”
POLITICS
wrnjradio.com

Oroho, Testa appalled by Gov. Murphy’s latest attack on law-abiding gun owners

NEW JERSEY – Senate Republicans Steve Oroho and Mike Testa chided Governor Phil Murphy for his assault on gun rights during the Thursday morning press event in Metuchen. “Governor Murphy continues to disregard the constitutional rights of legal gun owners,” Oroho (R-24) said. “The Governor’s rush to push through his anti-gun agenda in the lame duck session is a political ploy to curry favor with his progressive base. It’s a direct attack on responsible, registered firearms owners, sportsmen, and their constitutional rights.”
METUCHEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS New York

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Sees Significant Drop In Income

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It looks like New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s income took a significant hit during the pandemic. According to his tax returns, his earnings dropped to about $93,000 in 2020. That’s 63% less than the year before when his gross income was about $2.7 million. His office did not say why his income had dipped so much. As governor, his salary is $175,000, and much of his income comes from investments. The loss of income means he won’t have to pay the so-called millionaires tax he signed into law last year.
INCOME TAX
thelakewoodscoop.com

Gov. Murphy on Lifting School Mask Mandate: ‘We’re Not There Yet’

Governor Phil Murphy told reporters that he has no plans to lift the mask mandate imposed on children in schools yet and declined to say what health metrics he would need to see before making that decision. “I continue to envision something that looks phased,” Murphy said. “In other words,...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
CBS New York

New Jersey State Assembly Members Blocked From Chamber In Vaccination Dispute

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some Republican lawmakers were blocked from entering the New Jersey State Assembly chambers Thursday in Trenton. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said the small group refused to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. We’re told state troopers eventually let some of the legislators in. There was no immediate word if they will face punishment for failing to comply with the mandate, which took effect Wednesday.
TRENTON, NJ
Asbury Park Press

Gov. Phil Murphy receives COVID-19 vaccine booster

Gov. Phil Murphy received his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Sunday at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, his office posted to Twitter. Murphy urged everyone 18 and older to schedule shots if 6 months have passed since their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months after receiving one dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, especially as families gather and travel for the holidays.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Gov. Murphy Says He Is ‘Closely Monitoring’ the Omicron Covid Variant

Governor Phil Murphy at his Monday press conference said he is “closely monitoring” the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, adding that he is doing so while still keeping his eye on Delta, which accounts for the vast majority of current infections. However, the governor did not say that he plans to add any additional advisories or restrictions due to the variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety#Bills#Gov#Cbs2
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Calls On New Jersey Legislature To Pass Gun Safety Laws: ‘We Have To Act Now’

METUCHEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A day after a 15-year-old was charged for opening fire and killing four people at a Michigan high school, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged state lawmakers to pass a package of gun safety bills. “Firearms are now the first leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States. This is not happening in any other high-income country,” said Jennifer Gonzalez of Moms Demand Action, a gun safety advocacy group. Gonzalez stood in favor of six proposed gun safety bills that would expand New Jersey’s already strict gun laws, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday. The first...
METUCHEN, NJ
Cape May County Herald

Murphy Urges Law Makers to Pass Gun Safety Bill

METUCHEN – As part of his ongoing commitment to meaningfully address the nation’s gun violence crisis, Gov. Phil Murphy urged legislators Nov. 2 to take action in the coming weeks and pass a comprehensive gun safety legislative package that was initially proposed by the governor in April. If passed by...
METUCHEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Believes COVID-19 Variant Omicron Will Reach Region: ‘I’ll Be Stunned If It’s Not Already In The United States’

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday it is inevitable that the coronavirus variant Omicron will reach the state and region. Murphy said the fact that Canada has found at least two cases means that the variant is probably already in the United States. “I’m not the expert, but I’ll be stunned if it’s not already in the United States,” Murphy said. “The reality is that our region is a hub of international travel and commerce, we must be ready now in anticipation of this variant hitting us.” Murphy said the New Jersey Health Department has the capability to look for cases of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Globe

Coughlin will back Murphy gun agenda, agrees to post bills during lame duck

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin will support Gov. Phil Murphy’s third round of reforms aimed at reducing gun violence and act during the legislature’s lame duck session, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Coughlin will appear with Murphy in Metuchen on Thursday morning to announce his intention to back the gun...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, top Democrat push for new round of gun-control laws in N.J.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday urged state lawmakers to pass a new round of gun-control laws in New Jersey over the next few weeks, having secured support for the plans from one of the state’s top lawmakers. Gathered outside Metuchen Borough Hall with parents and student activists, state Assembly Speaker...
POLITICS
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy To Make Gun Safety Announcement

METUCHEN, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy is slated to make an announcement Thursday on New Jersey gun safety. The governor will be joined by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Assemblywoman Joanne Downey, and Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck. Metuchen Mayor Jonathan Busch, Newark Community Street Team Director Aqeela Sherrills, and Moms Demand Action NJ State Legislative Lead Jennifer Berrier Gonzales will also be in attendance. The briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will make a gun safety announcement When: Thursday, Dec. 2 Time: 10:30 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
METUCHEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy