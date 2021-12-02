ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Christian Eriksen training at Danish club Odense Boldklub as he continues recovery from cardiac arrest

By Ben Morse
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christian Eriksen is training at the Danish club where he played as a youth footballer as the Denmark midfielder continues his recovery from a cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Dollar General is targeting new customers with a new store model and name

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar General has become a retail empire by building small stores in rural towns across America to attract mainly low-income shoppers. Now, the company will expand its push to win wealthier customers in the suburbs using a new store model and name: Popshelf. Dollar General...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Denmark national team are nominated for the FIFA Fair Play Award for their heroic response to Christian Eriksen's on-pitch cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

The Denmark national team have been shortlisted for FIFA's Fair Play Award for their response to Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. The former Tottenham midfielder went into cardiac arrest and collapsed shortly before half-time in Denmark's opening game of the tournament against Finland in the summer. Danish team...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
The Associated Press

Eriksen uses Danish training field as part of rehabilitation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Christian Eriksen has resumed training in Denmark as part of his rehabilitation after suffering a cardiac arrest at the European Championship. The 29-year-old midfielder is using a field at Odense Boldklub, the club where he started his career before playing for Ajax, Tottenham and most recently Inter Milan before collapsing while playing for Denmark in June.
UEFA
goal.com

Inter's Eriksen training alone at former club Odense as January transfer window approaches

The Denmark international is being prevented from competing in Italian football after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. Christian Eriksen appears to have no future at Serie A giants Inter, but he is looking to prolong his playing career after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 and is currently using the training facilities at former club Odense Boldklub (OB).
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Denmark’s Eriksen back in training after Euro heart-attack

Copenhagen (AFP) – Christian Eriksen took part in his first training session since an on-pitch heart-attack while playing for Denmark at the Euros, Danish media reported on Thursday. Eriksen’s plight shook the football world in June when the 29-year-old had a brush with death after collapsing during a game televised...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Cardiac Arrest#Fc Internazionale Getty#Dutch#Serie A#Italian#Cnn Com#Afp Getty
CNN

Burger King is returning the Whopper to its original price

New York (CNN Business) — Burger King's Whopper is turning 64 years old, and it's giving the sandwich a price to match. This Friday and Saturday, Burger King will sell its signature sandwich for 37 cents in what it's calling a "two-day birthday bash." The promotion will be offered exclusively to members of the chain's Royal Perks rewards program and can only be ordered on its app.
RESTAURANTS
AFP

PSG wait for Messi to find Ballon d'Or form with Neymar out

Paris Saint-Germain have been milking the fact that they have this year's Ballon d'Or winner in their ranks, but Lionel Messi was crowned the world's best player for the seventh time in his glittering career entirely because of what he achieved elsewhere. At 34, perhaps Messi was principally rewarded for his enduring brilliance by jurors as he won the prize ahead of much-fancied rivals including Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema. However, he still scored 38 goals in his final campaign with Barcelona, was top scorer in La Liga, won the Copa del Rey and captained Argentina to victory at the Copa America. As he collected his prize in a ceremony in the French capital on Monday, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi was there and spoke of his "immense pride that one of our players has won the most prestigious and coveted award".
SOCCER
CNN

The search for the Michigan school shooting suspect's parents

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old charged with murder in Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan, may be driving in a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office announced. Their car has the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203, officials said. Earlier today, Oakland County...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CNN

New US travel rules: What you need to know about the changes prompted by Omicron

This new testing time frame will apply to everyone, "regardless of nationality or vaccination status," the plan outlined on the White House website says. Currently, vaccinated travelers are required to test within three days of their departure. There is a requirement for foreign travelers arriving in the United States to be fully vaccinated.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

NFL suspends three players, including Bucs' Antonio Brown, for violating Covid-19 protocols

(CNN) — The National Football League has suspended three players, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, for three games without pay following a league investigation that determined the three violated Covid-19 protocols. Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards and free agent wide receiver John Franklin III, who has been on the Bucs' practice squad, were the other players suspended.
NFL
CNN

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wins latest court battle with Mail on Sunday publisher

London (CNN Business) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won the latest round of a prolonged privacy battle with the publisher of the Mail on Sunday. A UK court on Thursday dismissed an appeal brought by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) against a previous judgment that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding a letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

European clubs seek urgent Fifa talks over Africa Cup of Nations safety concerns

Europe’s clubs are seeking urgent talks with FIFA after raising concerns over player safety at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations.The emergence of the omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to countries around the world reintroducing restrictions and travel bans, and may lead to a fresh dispute over player release for international duty next month.The public health situation globally looks set to present a major challenge ahead of the African finals in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6 and the international windows elsewhere starting on January 24 and running to February 1 or 2.The European Club Association (ECA) board...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CNN

CNN

758K+
Followers
117K+
Post
606M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy