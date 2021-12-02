ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Mekka of "Laverne & Shirley" dies at 69: Reports

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Eddie Mekka, well-known for his role as Carmine, the ‘Big Ragu’ on “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69.

Mekka passed away at his home in Newhall, Cali., on Saturday, his brother Warren Mekjian tells TMZ . A cause of death has not been shared. Mekjian says Mekka had recently been hospitalized for blood clots.

From 1976 to 1983, Mekka played Carmine, Shirley’s boyfriend, on “Laverne & Shirley.” He was also nominated for a Tony in his role in Broadway’s “The Lieutenant,” the New York Post reports .

Mekka went on to appear in various TV shows as a guest star, including “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” and “Family Matters.” According to his IMDB page, Mekka recently appeared in “Hail Mary,” a comedy film from 2018, and “Diary of Lunatic,” a 2017 comedy. Mekka had one daughter, Mia.

