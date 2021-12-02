Second case of omicron variant detected in U.S.: Minnesota man attended convention in NYC

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

A day after federal health officials confirmed the first case of the omicron variant in the United States, a resident of Minnesota who had recently traveled to New York City tested positive for the new variant, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC announced in an email Thursday that “the individual traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from November 19-21, 2021.” The second U.S. case is being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health, the CDC added.

The Minnesota man infected with omicron had been vaccinated and developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 that have resolved, according to a press release Thursday from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Omicron was classified by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern last week and scientists are still conducting studies on vaccine effectiveness.

“CDC has been actively monitoring and preparing for this variant. We have been working closely with Minnesota’s Department of Health and will continue to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners as we learn more,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said in a written statement Thursday.

She continued: “CDC has expanded its capacity for genomic sequencing over the past nine months and we have more tools to fight the variant than we had at this time last year from vaccines to boosters to the prevention strategies that we know work including masking in indoor public settings, washing your hands frequently and physical distancing. These methods work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no matter the genetic sequence.”

Studies are underway by scientists to see whether omicron is more contagious than other variants and able to evade immunity from current vaccines, according a report from The New York Times.

The second case of the omicron variant is likely to spur concerns in New York, where Gov. Kathy Hochul is monitoring the situation.

On Thursday, the New York governor held a press conference, posted on her Twitter account , saying that there are “no confirmed cases in the state of New York.”

“However, we are very cognizant of the fact that it is likely soon that someone is going to test positive for this,” she said.

Hochul said that the state will contact people who attended the convention at the Javits Center to encourage them to get tested, adding that attendees were required to be vaccinated to enter the center.

“We are going to make sure that everyone knows. We have a way to contact these individuals…they were vaccinated in order to get in,” she said.

“There is one way to address this, New Yorkers: get vaccinated, get boosted and get ready.”

She added: “I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government, in collaboration with our local governments…are prepared for this. We are ramping up our efforts to get more vaccinations out there,” Huchul said during Thursday’s press conference.

Hochul had earlier declared a state of emergency Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, to address potential threats from the omicron variant, according to her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, regarding issues of transparency related to the public during the pandemic, the Florida Department of Health stated this week that the “CDC is the lead agency for all variant surveillance in the United States, and they will distribute any updates on the omicron variant.”

That phrase suggested that the Florida health department would not provide information about variants to the public — residents would have to go to federal health officials to get info.

Democrats in the Florida House have raised concerns about transparency issues.

State Rep. Nicholas Duran, who is the Democratic Ranking Member of the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee and represents part of Miami-Dade County, said in an email to the Phoenix on Thursday:

“I would hope our state’s health department would find it important to coordinate and communicate as real-time as possible with the CDC and not just sit around waiting for updates like the general public.”

State Rep. Tracie Davis, a Democrat representing part of Duval County, said in an email to the Phoenix Thursday that “Floridians need the Department of Health to show leadership and do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”

“At the beginning of the year, the Department boasted that Florida was a leader in testing to detect variants,” said Davis, who is the Democratic Ranking Member of the Health & Human Services Committee.

“So, what changed? Why are they comfortable leaving this solely in the hands of the CDC, which is monitoring the entire country?”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried told the Florida Phoenix in an email Thursday that she’d lead efforts to inform residents about potential cases of the new variant, as state health officials have directed the CDC to provide updates.

“It is not just unfortunate but dangerous that the governor and his Department of Health continue to shirk their responsibility to provide timely public health information directly to Floridians throughout the pandemic,” Fried said in an email Thursday to the Phoenix. Fried, a Democrat, is a gubernatorial candidate for 2022.

Fried continued: “Knowledge is power, which is why I stepped up to provide regular COVID-19 updates during the Delta surge as the Governor’s failure of leadership created an information void. Should we find ourselves in a similar situation with omicron, as an independently elected member of the Florida Cabinet and statewide official, I will once again step up to fill that leadership and information void for my fellow Floridians.”

