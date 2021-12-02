ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Second case of omicron variant detected in U.S.: Minnesota man attended convention in NYC

By Issac Morgan
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0Ql2_0dCLjx3R00

A day after federal health officials confirmed the first case of the omicron variant in the United States, a resident of Minnesota who had recently traveled to New York City tested positive for the new variant, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC announced in an email Thursday that “the individual traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from November 19-21, 2021.”  The second U.S. case is being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health, the CDC added.

The Minnesota man infected with omicron had been vaccinated and developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 that have resolved, according to a press release Thursday from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Omicron was classified by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern last week and scientists are still conducting studies on vaccine effectiveness.

“CDC has been actively monitoring and preparing for this variant. We have been working closely with Minnesota’s Department of Health and will continue to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners as we learn more,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said in a written statement Thursday.

She continued: “CDC has expanded its capacity for genomic sequencing over the past nine months and we have more tools to fight the variant than we had at this time last year from vaccines to boosters to the prevention strategies that we know work including masking in indoor public settings, washing your hands frequently and physical distancing. These methods work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no matter the genetic sequence.”

Studies are underway by scientists to see whether omicron is more contagious than other variants and able to evade immunity from current vaccines, according a report from The New York Times.

The second case of the omicron variant is likely to spur concerns in New York, where Gov. Kathy Hochul is monitoring the situation.

On Thursday, the New York governor held a press conference, posted on her Twitter account , saying that there are “no confirmed cases in the state of New York.”

“However, we are very cognizant of the fact that it is likely soon that someone is going to test positive for this,” she said.

Hochul said that the state will contact people who attended the convention at the Javits Center to encourage them to get tested, adding that attendees were required to be vaccinated to enter the center.

“We are going to make sure that everyone knows. We have a way to contact these individuals…they were vaccinated in order to get in,” she said.

“There is one way to address this, New Yorkers: get vaccinated, get boosted and get ready.”

She added: “I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government, in collaboration with our local governments…are prepared for this. We are ramping up our efforts to get more vaccinations out there,” Huchul said during Thursday’s press conference.

Hochul had earlier declared a state of emergency Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, to address potential threats from the omicron variant, according to her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, regarding issues of transparency related to the public during the pandemic, the Florida Department of Health stated this week that the “CDC is the lead agency for all variant surveillance in the United States, and they will distribute any updates on the omicron variant.”

That phrase suggested that the Florida health department would not provide information about variants to the public — residents would have to go to federal health officials to get info.

Democrats in the Florida House have raised concerns about transparency issues.

State Rep. Nicholas Duran, who is the Democratic Ranking Member of the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee and represents part of Miami-Dade County, said in an email to the Phoenix on Thursday:

“I would hope our state’s health department would find it important to coordinate and communicate as real-time as possible with the CDC and not just sit around waiting for updates like the general public.”

State Rep. Tracie Davis, a Democrat representing part of Duval County, said in an email to the Phoenix Thursday that “Floridians need the Department of Health to show leadership and do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”

“At the beginning of the year, the Department boasted that Florida was a leader in testing to detect variants,” said Davis, who is the Democratic Ranking Member of the Health & Human Services Committee.

“So, what changed? Why are they comfortable leaving this solely in the hands of the CDC, which is monitoring the entire country?”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried told the Florida Phoenix in an email Thursday that she’d lead efforts to inform residents about potential cases of the new variant, as state health officials have directed the CDC to provide updates.

“It is not just unfortunate but dangerous that the governor and his Department of Health continue to shirk their responsibility to provide timely public health information directly to Floridians throughout the pandemic,” Fried said in an email Thursday to the Phoenix. Fried, a Democrat, is a gubernatorial candidate for 2022.

Fried continued: “Knowledge is power, which is why I stepped up to provide regular COVID-19 updates during the Delta surge as the Governor’s failure of leadership created an information void. Should we find ourselves in a similar situation with omicron, as an independently elected member of the Florida Cabinet and statewide official, I will once again step up to fill that leadership and information void for my fellow Floridians.”

The post Second case of omicron variant detected in U.S.: Minnesota man attended convention in NYC appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

At least a half dozen states confirm new omicron variant; FL so far has not reported cases

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The omicron variant continues to spread through the United States, with at least six states confirming cases of the new variant that first emerged in South Africa, according to federal health officials and state health departments. They are: California, Minnesota, New York, Hawaii, Colorado, and Nebraska. On Friday, the Nebraska health department became the latest […] The post At least a half dozen states confirm new omicron variant; FL so far has not reported cases appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Transparency? Feds would update public about any omicron cases — not FL’s state health department

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On New Year’s Eve about a year ago, the Florida Department of Health informed the public about a troubling new COVID-19 variant through a tweet, announcing that the United Kingdom variant had been detected in Florida. But about a year later, the state health department appears to be shifting from updating the public about any […] The post Transparency? Feds would update public about any omicron cases — not FL’s state health department appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough now? | John L. Micek

Quality Journalism for Critical Times (*This column was updated at 3:10 p.m. on Friday 12/3/21, to reflect that the accused shooter’s parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deaths of four teenagers) Families in Michigan will set an empty place at the table this holiday season in the wake of the mass shooting at Oxford High […] The post Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough now? | John L. Micek appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Florida Phoenix

Biden to unveil plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Reimbursements for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Tougher testing requirements for international travelers. More emergency response teams to aid states combating infection spikes. And another big push to get Americans vaccinated. Those are the latest steps to fight COVID-19 that President Joe Biden will be announcing Thursday, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters […] The post Biden to unveil plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Florida Phoenix

FL to monitor data on vaccine effectiveness as new omicron variant spreads globally

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With fears mounting over the new omicron variant, Florida officials plan to monitor data on vaccine effectiveness and monoclonal antibody treatments against the new variant, according to a spokeswoman from the DeSantis administration. During a news conference yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t appear to announce any plans to combat the variant if cases arise in […] The post FL to monitor data on vaccine effectiveness as new omicron variant spreads globally appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Feds dragging their feet on a plan to feed starving Florida manatees

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The first time I met Martine de Wit, she was dressed in scrubs, ready to step into a laboratory containing eight dead manatees. Her job, and that of the dozen people assisting her in this St. Petersburg lab behind Eckerd College, was to find out what killed them — sort of a “CSI: Sea Cow,” […] The post Feds dragging their feet on a plan to feed starving Florida manatees appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrats on the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee on Thursday encouraged President Joe Biden to take stronger action to limit oil and gas production, while Republicans said reducing domestic production would only increase global emissions from overseas suppliers. In a hearing last week after the U.S. Interior Department released a report that called for fiscal updates to […] The post Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

No Casinos and anti-gambling businesses join fight to keep gambling compact locked down

Quality Journalism for Critical Times No Casinos and a group of south Florida businessmen have joined the legal fight to defend a district court ruling striking down the 30-year gambling compact between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the State of Florida. The Seminole Tribe is appealing the ruling and seeks an immediate stay, which would allow it to legally […] The post No Casinos and anti-gambling businesses join fight to keep gambling compact locked down appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Nicholas Duran
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Tracie Davis
Florida Phoenix

At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance — but details still to come

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — State health officials on Thursday welcomed the Biden administration’s plan to require private health insurers to reimburse Americans for the cost of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests—though the officials also raised questions about whether the process will be burdensome. Making those tests more accessible will allow Americans to get results quickly and in the privacy […] The post At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance — but details still to come appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis adamant against lockdowns as fears emerge over potential omicron variant in U.S.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new COVID-19 variant called omicron that emerged in South Africa has some state officials already bracing for potential cases if the variant of concern is detected in the United States. But Gov. Ron DeSantis is adamant: Lockdowns are “not going to happen in the state of Florida, you can take that to the bank.” […] The post Gov. DeSantis adamant against lockdowns as fears emerge over potential omicron variant in U.S. appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the states’ request […] The post Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LOUISIANA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers was blocked in 10 states on Monday, after a ruling by a federal judge in Missouri. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp affects the states involved in the lawsuit, which include Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and New Hampshire. The […] The post Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Nyc#Health And Human Services#Florida Department#Cdc#Omicron#The New York Times
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis wants to reboot state guard to ease FL’s reliance on Biden administration

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Standing before a backdrop featuring a huge U.S. flag and a line of Florida National Guard troops in at-ease pose, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he wants to revive a state guard he can run without interference from the federal government. State law drafted during World War II already authorizes this Florida State Guard […] The post DeSantis wants to reboot state guard to ease FL’s reliance on Biden administration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

CDC recommends booster shots for all people 18 and older, citing omicron concerns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With a new variant called omicron shaking up people across the globe, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out a media statement Monday recommending that people 18 and older get a booster shot. That would entail a booster shot 6 months after people got their initial Pfizer and Moderna shots, and two […] The post CDC recommends booster shots for all people 18 and older, citing omicron concerns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court has again overturned established constitutional law by upholding a maximum sentence imposed on a Leon County man deemed to have shown inadequate remorse because he insisted on protesting his innocence. This time, the conservative majority installed by Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t directly overrule its own precedents — it decided they didn’t […] The post FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

How many FL students will opt-out of mask requirements under new law? Who knows?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following months of debate, legal challenges, and a special legislative session on the matter, it seems the drawn-out discussion about who decides whether students wear masks in schools during the COVID pandemic has reached a conclusion. The result: Florida school districts are forbidden from requiring masks in classrooms unless parents can opt their students out. […] The post How many FL students will opt-out of mask requirements under new law? Who knows? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Florida Phoenix

As Seminole Tribe tries to rebound from defeat of gambling compact, feds offer little help

Quality Journalism for Critical Times New court filings Tuesday from Florida pari-mutuel facilities and federal Indian gaming regulators suggest the Seminole Tribe of Florida may face an uphill battle to resurrect its gambling compact with the State of Florida. A U.S. district judge struck down the compact in a ruling last week. The tribe, which launched Florida’s first statewide sports […] The post As Seminole Tribe tries to rebound from defeat of gambling compact, feds offer little help appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GAMBLING
Florida Phoenix

Carrie Meek spoke with the soft voice of a young girl — but you’d be wrong to treat her like one

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nothing shy about her. Carrie Meek,  the legendary Florida office holder who died Sunday at 95 in her Miami home after a long illness, was a joy to be around. And she never met a stranger. She spoke with the soft voice of a young girl, but you would make a mistake if you tried […] The post Carrie Meek spoke with the soft voice of a young girl — but you’d be wrong to treat her like one appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Talk about preemption: FL Leg could let businesses ride herd on local governments

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Republicans who dominate the Florida Legislature may soon empower business owners to sue cities and counties for passing ordinances that cause them financial losses. During a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, Republican Travis Hutson pitched his proposal as a form of preemption — that is, a way to overrule local ordinances […] The post Talk about preemption: FL Leg could let businesses ride herd on local governments appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Protestors rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal. A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s. “The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out,” […] The post Protestors rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

1K+
Followers
958
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy