It Sure Sounds Like Matthew Judon Is Up To Something With Slime Bucket

By Dakota Randall
 2 days ago
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon might be planning something. In case you missed it, Judon on Wednesday received a slime bucket after an interview with Nickelodeon’s “NFL Slimetime” program. The New England Patriots...

Patriots’ Matthew Judon Reportedly Files Trademark For Sack Celebration

Matthew Judon apparently is looking to capitalize on the sack celebration that has helped make him one of the more popular players on the New England Patriots. The stud linebacker, who leads the Patriots with 10 1/2 sacks this season, recently filed a trademark for his mysterious sack celebration, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben. Judon plans to use a silhouette of the celebration on clothing.
VIDEO: Matthew Judon Responds To Critics Of His Mac and Cheese Take

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is in the midst of a career season on the field with his career-high 10.5 sacks, but he created an unexpected stir off it on Tuesday when responding to a question about his favorite Thanksgiving side. During his press conference, instead of sharing what...
How Patriots’ Weekend Off Lined Up Perfectly For Matthew Judon

One of the few benefits for NFL players who have to play in a Thursday night game is having a full weekend off. This added free time came at a great juncture for the Patriots, who after 11 games still haven’t had their bye week. But the brief break comes at a convenient point particularly for Matthew Judon.
Patriots Mac Jones, Matthew Judon with strong feelings on Thanksgiving food staples

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Players and coaches with the New England Patriots will be among the millions of Americans celebrating Thanksgiving this Thursday. We've learned that several prominent members of the team have some hot takes on some food favorites that may leave you aghast. Patriots defensive star Matthew Judon, who...
Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Matthew Judon has quickly become a fan favorite among Patriots fans. With 10.5 sacks on the season, a signature celebration and charisma behind the podium, it's hard not to like what he's brought to the locker room. But his latest hot take about a cherished comfort food might be unforgivable.
Patriots’ Matthew Judon gives hilarious plea to banish mac and cheese from Thanksgiving: ‘It’s disgusting’

FOXBOROUGH — Matthew Judon believes Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to come together, show gratitude and love — and absolutely not eat macaroni and cheese. Two days ahead of the holiday, the Patriots linebacker was asked what his favorite side dish was. Instead of answering that question, Judon decided it was time for an impassioned rant about his least favorite item on the Thanksgiving table.
Matthew Judon is strongly against one Thanksgiving side dish

It’s not really Thanksgiving week until Patriots players start getting asked their favorite side dishes. That tradition began at media availability on Tuesday. Linebacker Matthew Judon decided to take that question in a different direction. Instead of giving his must-have side dish, he gave an impassioned speech against what some consider to be a Thanksgiving staple.
Matthew Judon, Emboldened By Peers, Holding Firm On Mac N’ Cheese Take

Matthew Judon isn’t backing down. Judon on Tuesday baffled many when he attacked macaroni and cheese in a wild rant. The New England Patriots linebacker since has fielded criticism from many, though Bill Belichick couldn’t care less. But Judon does have some people on his side. Check out these tweets...
Patriots' Matthew Judon Craps All Over Mac and Cheese, Get It Off The Table!

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has an idea of how folks across the world can have a much better Thanksgiving -- take the mac and cheese and throw it in the trash can!!. Judon was speaking with reporters ahead of the annual turkey holiday ... when he was asked what his favorite side was ... and well, he was very emphatic about his disdain for one famous holiday dish.
Matthew Judon’s Nickelodeon Interview Prize Raises Obvious Question

Patriots players and coaches had better keep their eyes on Matthew Judon in the coming days. New England’s star linebacker was a guest Wednesday on Nickelodeon’s “NFL Slimetime” program. Judon answered a series of playful questions — including, predictably, one about macaroni and cheese — before being awarded a giant bucket of Nickelodeon slime. Judon then cracked a joke about “sliming” a Patriots teammate during a press conference.
Matthew Judon Ends Titans’ First Series With Sack On Ryan Tannehill

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matthew Judon’s assault on opposing quarterbacks continues. And it didn’t take long for him to show up on Sunday vs. the Titans. On Tennessee’s opening drive, the Titans faced a third-and-3 from their own 18-yard line. Ryan Tannehill dropped back and scanned the field, but nobody from the depleted receiving corps had any separation. After taking a tick too long in the pocket, Tannehill was suddenly gobbled up by Judon, who lined up at left end and came around the edge to bring down Tannehill to force an early punt. JUDON 💪@man_dammn | #ForeverNE 📺: #TENvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/wBqvmmL3E7 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021 Matthew Judon sacks Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Matthew Judon celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) After a pair of Tennessee penalties on that punt, the Patriots took over at the Titans’ 37-yard line en route to taking a 7-0 lead. The sack brought Judon’s total to 11.5 on the season. He already surpassed his career high of 9.5 earlier in the year, and he figures to be capable of continuing to add to this year’s total for the final month and a half of the season.
Matthew Judon Trying To Turn Mac And Cheese Hatred Into Pro Bowl Votes

As the saying goes, when life gives you viral macaroni and cheese takes, turn them into Pro Bowl votes. At least, that’s the approach Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is taking this Thanksgiving. The New England newcomer made headlines in the lead-up to the holiday after he expressed his hatred for...
Why Matthew Judon Had No Issue With His Roughing The Passer Penalty

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots fans thought Matthew Judon got a raw deal when he was flagged for roughing the passer Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. But New England’s star linebacker had a different take. Judon was flagged for roughing Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the second quarter of New England’s...
Matthew Judon and Kendrick Bourne troll a hater amid success with Patriots

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and linebacker Matthew Judon have emerged as key contributors for this New England Patriots team. Many questioned the Patriots’ spending spree over the course of the offseason. Now, those same people are being forced to own up to their statements. That includes George Chahrouri of Pro...
