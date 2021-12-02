Jazz Blues View: Live Music Support It and It Will Grow!

Steven Bernstein’s Millennial Territory Orchestra – Tinctures In Time (Royal Potato Family): “Tinctures in Time is the first original music Bernstein has ever written for the MTO, which from the beginning had exclusively been a vehicle for his arrangements of other people’s songs, from Count Basie to Prince. Most of the album was composed in 2019, a tough year for Bernstein: Henry Butler had recently passed, and there were serious injuries and death in his immediate family. Like a lot of people do, Bernstein got through it by working. “I was spending a lot of time on planes, going to visit people in hospitals,” he says. “So what else am I going to do with my time? I ended up with all this music.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO