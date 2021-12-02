Jazz Blues View: Live Music Support It and It Will Grow!

8 p.m. Hour - Music by Title, Artist (Album), Composer, Time length. 1. Swingin' at Newport, Count Basie Orchestra, Count Basie at Newport Jazz Festival (Verve), Ernie Wilkins, 8:29 min.2. Jive at Five, Count Basie, The Complete Decca Recordings (1937-1939) (Decca/MCA 1992), Harry Edison, 2:49 min.3. Backstage Blues, Count Basie Orchestra, Basie at Birdland (Roulette 1961), Frank Foster, 4:00 min.4. He's My Guy, Sarah Vaughn, Sarah Vaughn with Clifford Brown (Polygram 1990), Don Raye-Gene DePaul, 4:12 min.5. How High The Moon, Count Basie Orchestra, Count Basie in London (Verve), Hamilton-Lewis, 3:37 min.6. Tea For Two, Oscar Peterson, An Oscar For Peterson (ARS 1956), Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar, 12:47 min.7. Moten Swing, Count Basie Orchestra, Breakfast Dance & Barbecue (Roulette), Buster and Benny Moten, 5:23 min.8. Funky, Paul Gonsalves, Cookin' (Argo 1957), Clark Terry, 4:01 min. 9 p.m. Hour - Music by Title, Artist (Album), Composer, Time length 1. Chestnut Street Rumble, Count Basie Orchestra, Count Basie and his Orchestra Live 1958 and 1959 (Status 1959), Benny Carter, 5:00 min.2. PQ, Paul Quinichette, Like Who? (United Artists 1959), Paul Quinichette, 5:43 min.3. Jumpin' At the Woodside, Count Basie Orchestra, Count on the Coast Vol. 1 (Phontastic - July 1958), Basie-Hendricks, 4:10 min.4. Love For Sale, Miles Davis-Cannonball Adderley, Count Basie and His Orchestra - Somethin' Else (Blue Note 1958), Cole Porter, 7:00 min. 5. Lullaby of Birdland, Count Basie Orchestra, Count on the Coast Vol. II (Phontastic, Sweden), George Shearing, 4:25 min.6. Easy To Love, Sonny Stitt, Count Basie and His Orchestra - Personal Appearance (Verve 1957), Cole Porter, 4:37 min.7. Whirlybird, Count Basie Orchestra, Count Basie Live at the Sands (Before Frank), Neil Hefti, 5:11 min.8. Bohemia After Dark, Zoot Sims Quartet, Zoot (JWR 2011), Oscar Pettiford, 3:34 min.9. One O'Clock Jump, Count Basie Orchestra, Count Basie at Newport Jazz Festival (Verve 1957), Count Basie, 9:11 min.
Comments / 0