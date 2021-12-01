Sonoma County airport traffic rises in October, closer to pre-pandemic height

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Passengers gathered for their overseas flights at San Francisco International Sunday, wondering what additional challenges they will face when returning back to the U.S. under the new COVID-19 testing requirement. Among them was Zohaib Valani, a college student traveling to Pakistan with family for the holidays. “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Valani said. “I know it’s really hard to get (COVID testing) appointments, especially during this travel time and not only that the type of test is so crucial for airlines.” Travelers will need to get a negative test result within one...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO