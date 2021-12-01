ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County airport traffic rises in October, closer to pre-pandemic height

Press Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith today’s news that California has the first case in the U.S. of the omicron COVID-19 variant casting a shadow of uncertainly over the future, passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport continues to increase, according to the airport’s latest figures. Through October, the Santa Rosa facility has...

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Petaluma 360

Sonoma County agencies considering groundwater sustainability plans

First-ever well water regulations coming to Sonoma County. Three local agencies that govern about 8,000 private and public wells will hold public hearings this week on plans to sustain underground water relied on by rural residents, farmers and cities. The Groundwater Sustainability Plans, mandated by state law, represent California’s first...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Unique Twist To Pandemic Shutdown Of Long-Established Santa Clara Restaurant

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Hundreds of Bay Area businesses have shut down due to the pandemic, but for one Santa Clara restaurant the closure means the owners are also forced to leave the country. John and wife Sunny Seo bought El Camino Mongolian Barbeque restaurant in January 2005. The popular restaurant has a huge following and has become a local institution over the years. “This is our favorite place,” said long-time customer Dina Alkhoury. “The food, the ambience, the all your can eat,” said customer Liza Purtell. “We’ve been coming for the last 5 or 6 years. And we came all the...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Chicago Tribune

With the holidays almost upon us, is it safe to travel with omicron?

The end of the year is approaching, and with it comes holiday travel. But with the new COVID-19 variant omicron, can we travel safely or should we be staying home and avoiding seeing our grandparents again this year? There has been emphasis on how little we know about the new strain, first identified in South Africa late November and now with a first case in California. But even with these ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

International Travelers Brace For New COVID Testing Requirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Passengers gathered for their overseas flights at San Francisco International Sunday, wondering what additional challenges they will face when returning back to the U.S. under the new COVID-19 testing requirement. Among them was Zohaib Valani, a college student traveling to Pakistan with family for the holidays. “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Valani said. “I know it’s really hard to get (COVID testing) appointments, especially during this travel time and not only that the type of test is so crucial for airlines.” Travelers will need to get a negative test result within one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Santa Rosa, CA
Health
Local
California Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Health
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

International travelers at Atlanta airport facing stricter requirements to return home

ATLANTA — At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, travelers getting ready to fly outside the country will face stricter requirements in order to return. Starting Monday, passengers over the age of 2 must take a COVID-19 test no sooner than the day before boarding a flight to the U.S. Previously, vaccinated travelers had a 72-hour window to test negative.
ATLANTA, GA
Press Democrat

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Sonoma County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, a coalition of community agencies that fosters effective service delivery to those affected by disasters, is looking for volunteers to help the Spanish-speaking community navigate COVID-19 vaccinations. The need for bilingual or multi-lingual volunteers is ongoing as Sonoma County works hard to vaccinate children against the deadly respiratory illness. Volunteers who are multi-cultural, bilingual or multi-lingual or have cross-cultural sensitivity skills are encouraged to apply. Other relevant experience may include personal, family, or other lived experience dealing with inequitable economic, social, health and educational systems and environments. Shifts are available 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 1:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Shifts are generally at elementary school pop-up clinics. Volunteer at volunteernow.org/sonoma-county-coad.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Reuters

New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - New rules requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT), according to an order issued late Thursday. Under current rules, vaccinated international air...
TRAVEL
BOCANEWSNOW

MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks

Airport, Airplane Mask Mandate Extended To March 18, 2022. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All area airports are reminding travelers — or anyone planning to travel over the holidays — that masks are not a request. They’re a federal mandate. Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International […] The article MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport#Covid#Wine Country#Avelo Airlines
WTRF- 7News

New COVID-19 restrictions could make international travel difficult

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) With the world on high alert and fearing the spread of this new Coronavirus variant, President Joe Biden took another precaution and enforced new travel restrictions. In hope to combat the spread of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden announced his most recent plan on Thursday. Biden voiced his concern about the omicron virus variant and introduced […]
TRAVEL
Forbes

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Arrives, Travel Industry Gets Whiplash

Be afraid. Be very afraid. The latest variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has spanned continents and laughed at the ocean moat protecting the U.S. Omicron has arrived, and the travel industry is quaking in its boots. The U.S. has instituted new testing procedures for inbound travelers, and most travel from eight southern African companies, including South Africa, where the new variant was discovered in November, has been halted. Even the Federal Reserve apparently believes the new variant will stoke inflation by further threatening the supply chain and worsening the worker shortage.
TRAVEL
Press Democrat

PD Editorial: New travel restrictions beat closing the border

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new travel restrictions for people entering the United States. They won’t stop the COVID omicron variant from reaching America (it’s already here), but they are reasonable precautions to slow spread of the disease. All air travelers from abroad now must test negative within one...
U.S. POLITICS
The Press Democrat

Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Dec. 5-14

Petaluma: Explore Sonoma County’s past, present and future by learning about the people who shaped some of our most beloved park lands. At Helen Putnam Regional Park, investigate the park’s cultural history during a scavenger hunt and learn about Sonoma County’s Spanish settlement and ranching roots. Registration is required. The event is free. Parking is $7. 10-11 a.m. Helen Putnam Regional Park, 411 Chileno Valley Road. Register at bit.ly/3cYLQv5.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Press Democrat

6 Sonoma County homes for sale close to downtown areas

Everyone has different ideas about the best locations for a new home, especially since it’s such a long-term commitment. But whether you’re looking for something that allows living in a suburban neighborhood or even something with more land to build up your gardening skills, there are still benefits to making sure you’re close to the downtown areas of the city you live in for easy access to amenities like dining, shopping, grocery stores, and schools.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Democrat

Residents at Petaluma senior mobile home park face major rent increase

Dozens of homeowners and renters at a Petaluma senior mobile home park are fighting back against unprecedented rent increases that they say could be devastating for residents living on fixed incomes. Residents of the Youngstown Senior Mobile Home Park abutting the east side of Highway 101 at Corona Road were...
PETALUMA, CA
Press Democrat

Bicycles boomed in 1880s, 1890s Sonoma County

With its temperate climate and mixed terrain, country roads and majestic coastal trails, Sonoma County is a cyclist’s dream. This wasn’t lost on people living in the area in the 1880s and 1890s, when bicycles boomed in popularity. Cyclists, also called wheelmen during that time, formed clubs and held races...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Democrat

How San Francisco confirmed the first US omicron case so quickly

SAN FRANCISCO — A UC San Francisco lab that analyzes positive coronavirus test results is a big reason behind the quick identification of the omicron variant in California, the first documented case in the United States. The lab run by Dr. Charles Chiu, an infectious disease specialist at UC San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Omicron Variant Not in Sonoma County But is Expected to Come Soon

The Omicron Variant isn’t in Sonoma County…. yet. County and state health officials have genotyped nearly 3000 new local COVID-19 specimens from Sonoma County and none of them have come up positive for the Omicron variant. However, they did state that they expect the variant to reach the North Bay in the near future. Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase says that there are too many unknowns about the Omicron Variant.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
allears.net

Complete List of U.S. Travel Restrictions and Advisories Related to COVID-19 Omicron Strain

Both domestic and international travel policies have evolved a lot in the U.S. over the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. While the U.S. recently relaxed international travel restrictions, we’re starting to see some put back in place due to the emerging strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant. And, if you’ll be traveling anytime soon, we’re taking a look at all the current restrictions and advisories you’ll need to know about!
TRAVEL
sonomastatestar.com

Wildlife sightings increase throughout Sonoma County

If you drive only 20 minutes south of Rohnert Park you’ll see stretches of farmland and open pasture inhabited by cows, goats, and other livestock. However, Sonoma County is also home to other wildlife that some visitors might be less eager to experience up close. Mountain lions, bears, vultures, and more also call Sonoma County’s landscape home. They inhabit Taylor Mountain, less than five miles from Sonoma State’s campus, and Trione-Annadel Park, just 14 miles away.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy