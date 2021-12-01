Sonoma County airport traffic rises in October, closer to pre-pandemic height

Sonoma County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, a coalition of community agencies that fosters effective service delivery to those affected by disasters, is looking for volunteers to help the Spanish-speaking community navigate COVID-19 vaccinations. The need for bilingual or multi-lingual volunteers is ongoing as Sonoma County works hard to vaccinate children against the deadly respiratory illness. Volunteers who are multi-cultural, bilingual or multi-lingual or have cross-cultural sensitivity skills are encouraged to apply. Other relevant experience may include personal, family, or other lived experience dealing with inequitable economic, social, health and educational systems and environments. Shifts are available 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 1:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Shifts are generally at elementary school pop-up clinics. Volunteer at volunteernow.org/sonoma-county-coad.
