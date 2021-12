A new report from TWC has highlighted the importance of entertaining at home, a legacy of the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. Almost 7 in 10 consumers said that they have entertained friends at home in the last month and/or they plan to do so in the next month. This equates to more people entertaining at home than the percentage that have met friends/family in a pub, implying a significant opportunity for both retail and foodservice operators and suppliers to create products to target this in-home occasion.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO