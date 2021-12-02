D23 Inside Disney Episode 116 | Hailee Steinfeld on Hawkeye

With the six-part Hawkeye series starting to stream on Disney+ November 24th, I recently got to speak with executive producer Trinh Tran about the MCU series. During the interview, Tran talked about why the series is six episodes, if they were aware of the fancasting of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, why they decided to have Hawkeye take place during the holidays, what she’s most excited for fans to see in the show, if Marvel has figured out Kate Bishop’s future plans in the MCU, and if they’re prepared for people wanting the Captain America musical in the first episode to be a real Broadway show.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO