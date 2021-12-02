ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

D23 Inside Disney Episode 116 | Hailee Steinfeld on Hawkeye

d23.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEncanto led the Thanksgiving weekend box office; Good Morning America gives back for the...

d23.com

Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Two Fan-Favorite ‘Guardians’ Characters Are Not Returning

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which will hopefully be better than the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special — was announced during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans immediately began wondering which members of the Benatar crew would be returning for the festive event, which is due to air in 2023.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Boycott Series in Support of Poorly Compensated Artist

Marvel Studios' newest live-action offering Hawkeye is already making waves on Disney+ and with two episodes released, it's already safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has knocked another one out of the park. However, some dirty laundry between Marvel Studios and a comic book artist is being revealed and it's already making quite an impact amongst fans, influencing some of them to boycott the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld series.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield Reunite Ahead ‘Spider-Man’ Crossover

Every Marvel fan eagerly waits for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most epic Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure yet. Surrounding the Marvel movie are rumors that previous “Spider-Men” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are starring alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield were spotted together at a recent...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Dared Marvel to Recast Him Over Time Off

Jeremy Renner has been playing Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor was released in 2011, but the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, will be the actor's first standalone project in the franchise. Renner often talks about his daughter Ava in interviews, recently explaining that the eight-year-old barely even knows he's a Marvel hero. During a recent chat with Men's Health, the actor revealed that when his daughter was born, she became his priority and that he didn't back down when requesting time off from avenging.
MOVIES
The Verge

Tom Holland will return for another trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to wrap up the current trilogy of Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies soon, but Tom Holland’s incarnation of the web-slinging hero isn’t hanging up his suit just yet: Sony producer Amy Pascal has confirmed in an interview with Fandango that Holland will return for a future trilogy of Spider-Man movies that will continue to be set in the MCU.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Reacts to Rumors He's Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Is Keanu Reeves going from virtual reality to the Marvel reality? The Matrix Resurrections and DC's Constantine star says it would "be an honor" to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unsubstantiated internet rumors have linked Reeves to the starring role in Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight and Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, but the John Wick action star has yet to cross over into the 26-movie MCU. It's not for lack of trying: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed the Disney-owned studio approaches Reeves "for almost every film we make."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hailee Steinfeld Teases Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova Return in Marvel's Hawkeye

Like a good Christmas present, Hailee Steinfeld is keeping Florence Pugh's role in Hawkeye under wraps. The Yelena Belova actor returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a Black Widow post-credits scene sees the shadowy Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) set up Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as the fall guy for the death of Yelena's sister-figure, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who dies saving half of the universe in Avengers: Endgame. In Disney+'s Hawkeye, Yelena and Clint cross paths when he comes out of retirement to work with young archer Kate Bishop (Steinfeld) to stop an Avengers-level threat and get back to his family in time for Christmas.
MOVIES
reviewjournal.com

‘Hawkeye’ stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld discuss Avengers series

Once an Avenger, always an Avenger. Jeremy Renner — who plays crack-shot archer Hawkeye — proves that on a sleepy weekday afternoon in Los Angeles. Just mention a threat to his TV kids and it’s on. “You don’t want to get in the way of Papa Bear or you will go down,” he says, sounding menacing enough to force Thanos into therapy despite his easygoing outfit of a blue jacket, black jeans, grey shirt and butt-kicking boots.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Says Hailee Steinfeld Didn’t Need To Audition For ‘Hawkeye’

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that Hailee Steinfeld didn’t audition for Hawkeye. The Marvel Cinematic Universe made its expansion into television this year through original series streaming exclusively on Disney Plus. Kevin Feige’s long-game plan for Phase 4 is looking to introduce even more characters to the MCU, including Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, who is set to debut in the upcoming Hawkeye series.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Hailee Steinfeld Reveals What The Marvel Offices Are Really Like Inside

Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (November 23). The 24-year-old actress stopped by the program to hype up her new series, Hawkeye. While chatting with Jimmy Fallon, Hailee opened up about what the Marvel offices are like. Hailee mentioned...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Hawkeye’ EP Trinh Tran on Setting the Series at the Holidays, Why It’s Six Episodes, and Casting Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop

With the six-part Hawkeye series starting to stream on Disney+ November 24th, I recently got to speak with executive producer Trinh Tran about the MCU series. During the interview, Tran talked about why the series is six episodes, if they were aware of the fancasting of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, why they decided to have Hawkeye take place during the holidays, what she’s most excited for fans to see in the show, if Marvel has figured out Kate Bishop’s future plans in the MCU, and if they’re prepared for people wanting the Captain America musical in the first episode to be a real Broadway show.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Talk ‘Hawkeye’ and Actually Making a Marvel Musical

Since 2012’s “The Avengers,” Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton has always been Marvel’s blue collar superhero, a regular guy with fabulous aim whose weapon of choice to defeat all manner of villainy is, somewhat inexplicably, a bow and arrow. On the new Disney Plus series “Hawkeye” — the character’s first titular outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Clint meets his biggest fan, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a wealthy Manhattan native who has, since she was a child, devoted her life to becoming a superhero just like Clint.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Hailee Steinfeld Wows In Fuzzy Purple Ensemble at 'Hawkeye's NYC Screening

Hailee Steinfeld steps out in a gorgeous purple ensemble for the Hawkeye special screening event held at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday (November 22) in New York City. The 24-year-old actress joined Jeremy Renner on the red carpet for the event, alongside series directors Katie Ellwood and Amber Templemore-Finlayson of Bert & Bertie.
MOVIES

