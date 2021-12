John Henry Hastie was born on July 8, 1939, in Sumter, to Frank Sr. and Emma Hastie. He departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. He received his early education in the public schools of Sumter County, graduating from Manchester High School. He was a dedicated member of New Bethel Baptist Church, Sumter, where he served faithfully on the following ministries: Harvest Hope, brotherhood, garden and Men's Monday Night Bible Study.

22 HOURS AGO