Space, man. It's just up there, floating and so far beyond the regular comprehension of us plebeians stuck down here on Earth. (The billionaires are, of course, exempt from our land-locked status.) We sit down here on the big blue planet and imagine what it might be like out there. We do it so often, in fact, that we regularly turn the concept into a movie. That leads us to this, the ranking of the best space movies of all time. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind, but did they walk an animal cracker up and down Liv Tyler's stomach? I think not. Leave the science to the geniuses. Leave the kitschy, nausea-inducing space flicks to us.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO