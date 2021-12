Every day you and your clients spend a lot of time on tedious tasks like printing, faxing, mailing, copying or even simply finding relevant documents. This can, on average, use up to nine hours per week per employee. It can take up to 18 minutes for a professional to find a document manually and can spend almost half of their working days trying to find the information they need to do their job. All of this time can equate to up to 468 hours per year.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO