Public Health

Arizona reports 4,012 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

SFGate
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in a week. The state coronavirus dashboard on Thursday tallied...

www.sfgate.com

EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
EatThis

This Makes You 14X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says CDC

Sometimes, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is waning, since we're all tired of hearing about it, and so much of the country is vaccinated. However, cases are going up and experts are predicting a "winter wave" and just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, reviewed some startling statistics about who is more vulnerable to a COVID infection, and who is most likely to die from contracting it. Read on for her guidance about this, and also about rising cases and how to stay safe over the holidays—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
State
Arizona State
CBS Miami

Florida Ranks First In CDC’S Thanksgiving Week COVID-19 Death Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000. The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000. The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks. Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279. Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%. Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
Cleveland.com

New federal measures announced to fight COVID-19; study suggests omicron more likely to cause reinfection: Coronavirus update for Dec. 3, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – President Joe Biden announced new measures to address the new omicron variant, and a new study suggests that omicron is three times more likely to cause reinfection than previous COVID-19 variants. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ABC4

First case of Omicron variant found in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) has confirmed the state’s first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. UDOH announced on Friday that the case was discovered through ongoing genetic sequencing of positive COVID-19 samples at the Utah Public Health Library. The person who tested positive for the virus is an older […]
deseret.com

CDC report: Mumps cases rising in vaccinated children

Mump infections continue to spread in the U.S., largely among vaccinated people, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This contagious disease is a viral infection that affects the saliva-producing glands located near the ears. Per NBC News, cases of mumps declined more than 99%...
swnewsmedia.com

100 new deaths in Minnesota, eight locally, contributed to COVID

One hundred deaths from COVID-19 were newly reported Dec. 1, a stark increase as the state continues to have one of the highest percentage of confirmed positive cases in the country. The Minnesota Department of Health did not process deaths for Nov. 25 and 26. In total, the first 28...
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 62 More Deaths As Omicron Variant Arrives In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With the omicron variant having been officially confirmed in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,685 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 62 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. The newly logged deaths include someone from Beltrami County who was in their late teens. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is hovering in place, currently sitting at 10.3% from a recent peak of 11% and a more recent low of 10.1%. That’s still, however, above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%. There are also...
CBS Pittsburgh

First Case Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Confirmed In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Pennsylvania. A man in his 30s tested positive for the variant, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Friday. Details were limited, but the department said it’s working to get more information on his case and coordinating with the state and CDC. Cases have now been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York, but the Philadelphia Department of Health said so far all reported symptoms have been mild. The new variant hasn’t been reported in the Pittsburgh area yet, but Allegheny County health officials have said...
