Dollar General Corporation is an American chain of variety stores headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. As of October 2021, Dollar General operates 18,000 stores in the continental United States. The company is completing construction on its 17th store in Cumberland County. The location is at the intersection of Highway 70E and Miller Ave. Bypass. It’s becoming a running joke that there’s a Dollar General store on every corner. Turns out, that’s the basic business model for Dollar General – to be ‘everywhere. The most recent problem consumers are encountering is ‘out of stock’ merchandise at some Dollar General stores. This may well be due to the so-called ‘supply chain’ slow down nationwide which is affecting many retailers. We found one Dollar General with many shelves bare of essential items for days. We were told by workers, they simply weren’t getting stock fast enough and that some of the delivery drivers were passing them up.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO