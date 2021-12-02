ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Kansas Provides Statewide Access of LETRS Professional Learning in Literacy for Educators Responsible for Prekindergarten through Grade Three

By eSchool News Staff
eSchool Online
 2 days ago

BOSTON (Dec. 1, 2021) –– The Kansas State Board of Education is providing statewide access to LETRS® (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) professional learning for educators in prekindergarten through third grade to individuals entering the early education field. Offered by Lexia® Learning, a Cambium Learning® Group company, the...

www.eschoolnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
dailyjournal.net

Letter: State mostly to blame for teachers fleeing classrooms

State mostly to blame for teachers fleeing classrooms. I agree the state is mostly to blame, but the cause goes way back to previous legislative decisions, criticism of numerous superintendents of public education who tried to do what was best for the children of Indiana and the teachers who needed positive reinforcement to face the days with schools taking on more parenting roles to make up for the upheaval in society.
EDUCATION
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The 74

States Passed Retention Laws to Combat Learning Loss, But Most Parents Said No

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Charlotte Collins was a kindergartner in name only last year — enrolled in a San Antonio charter school, but not “super participating” in remote learning, her mother said. “Having a kindergartner sit at a computer to do […]
EDUCATION
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

The assertion of ‘parental choice’ in schools is headed in disturbing directions

The destructive right-wing march through our institutions continues apace. There is considerable debate on the causes of the GOP victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election: President Biden’s dismal approval ratings? Glenn Youngkin’s talent as an ideological shape-shifter? But Republican activists believe their assault on critical race theory in public schools struck a chord — and it now has national momentum.
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Schools are surveying students to improve teaching. But many teachers find the feedback too difficult to act on

Education departments have been investing in feedback-based tools to assess school performance. These include student perception surveys, where students provide feedback on the quality of their learning and their experiences in the classroom or at school. The hope is such feedback will provide teachers and other school staff with information to help foster a positive learning environment. But our recent study shows teachers don’t know how to act on the data from the surveys, and that students question the value of them. It’s one thing to invest in and gather feedback, but without the ability to act on it, the feedback...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Education Technology#Cambium Learning Group#Lexia Learning#The Science Of Reading
ramblernewspapers.com

Student Learns Through Achieve3000 Program

Students across the globe joined the Achieve3000 program, which aids in the acceleration of students’…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
EDUCATION
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Education Department wants public help mapping the future of special education

The Oregon Education Department is writing a six-year plan to improve school results for students with disabilities, and it wants the public’s help. Agency officials want to know how well public schools are preparing students with disabilities for life after high school, whether students with disabilities are being included in the same spaces as their peers without disabilities, how engaged families are in their student’s learning and how well students with disabilities are performing in key subject areas.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
chimesnewspaper.com

American schools need better special education programs

The amount of students who have learning disabilities are far more widespread than most Americans believe. According to UNICEF, an estimated 93 million children worldwide live with disabilities. These disabilities range from dyslexia to autism, as well as more severe cognitive conditions. Unfortunately, the education system in the United States does not properly account for students with disabilities, causing them to suffer as a result.
EDUCATION
southalabama.edu

PowerSchool Donates to College of Education and Professional Studies

College of Education and Professional Studies students will now have help with the Praxis teacher preparation test thanks to a recent donation from PowerSchool. The University of South Alabama College of Education and Professional Studies recently received an $80,000 donation from PowerSchool, a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, to help students in teacher preparation programs pass the Praxis teacher preparation test.
MOBILE, AL
msureporter.com

The best education is from experiential learning

Experiential learning is a vital part of any college student’s career, and should be an area of focus for the University to expand. If you ask any graduate about where they learned the most while attending school, the odds are they will not say “in the classroom.”. Knowledge gained while...
COLLEGES
eSchool Online

Learning is social. Is your school collaboration ready?

Social learning helps your students learn by watching, listening, and doing whether in class, online or as a hybrid. Deliver interactive classrooms that connect from campus, home, or anywhere else, with a simple web browser and internet connection. Free registration required to view this resource. Register today and receive free...
EDUCATION
wkms.org

Kentucky Board of Education limits corporal punishment in schools

In an unanimous decision, the 11 voting members of the Kentucky Board of Education approved new regulations Wednesday limiting the use of corporal punishment in the state’s public schools. Corporal punishment is legal in Kentucky public schools under state law.But the board, and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) it...
EDUCATION
northwestmoinfo.com

State Education Committee Discusses Social Studies Standards and School Board Interactions with the Public

Missouri’s Joint Committee on Education met Tuesday to discuss methods of teaching history and social studies in schools, and how school boards interact with the public. Discussion on whether September 11th attacks are a part of social studies curriculum and whether critical race theory is presented to students. The hearing focused primarily on learning standards that outline social studies concepts students must be taught.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy